The leadership of the PP is still in a state of shock. The popular ones have woken up this Monday without still believing the nightmare of the most bitter victory, an insufficient victory in the general elections that leaves Alberto Núñez Feijóo with very few options to become president of the Government. In fact, last night the leadership of the PP entrusted the only possibility to an almost impossible sum from PNV, Vox, the Canary Islands Coalition and UPN that the peneuvistas have already ruled out this Monday for their “democratic values” and their rejection of the “whitening and legitimization of Vox that the PP is doing”. Despite this, the Feijóo leadership does not throw in the towel while agitating the idea of ​​blocking and repeating the elections. “Either an investiture of Feijóo can be materialized, or there will be a blockade and an electoral repetition,” the secretary general, Cuca Gamarra, stressed first thing in the morning. Feijóo intends to go to an investiture, although the other option that he is considering is that the PSOE allows him to govern. The popular leader is going to call the socialist president and offer him to agree on “four or five challenges” for the country in exchange for his abstaining, according to the PP campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, ignoring that the PP has had the “repeal of sanchismo” as its campaign slogan and electoral program.

Feijóo’s next move, therefore, will consist of speaking with Pedro Sánchez to try to convince him to abstain from his investiture. The leader of the PP and that of the PSOE already exchanged the first messages last night, in which Sánchez did not congratulate Feijóo on his victory as the first force, as the PP complains. Despite this, and the fact that the socialist president appeared last night with the spirit of triumph because he has a chance of parliamentary sum to revalidate his government, the popular ones continue to claim that the PSOE let them govern. The PP is now proposing to the Socialists a kind of conditional abstention, in exchange for agreeing to various state affairs, although they do not clarify how that would be possible when their electoral program proposes the repeal or counter-reform of most of the laws of the progressive Executive.

Borja Sémper has argued that so that governance does not depend on pro-independence parties, the best thing is an agreement between the two big parties, but with Feijóo as president. “We have to rethink the dynamics”, Sémper has expressed in RNE. “The first one that Feijóo is going to call is the PSOE, and he is going to ask him: do you agree to look for alternative formulas that allow governance not to depend on parties that want to leave Spain?” The spokesman has proposed a pact with the Socialists, not for a grand coalition, he has specified, but for something similar to a legislature pact. “If we can identify four or five challenges that lie ahead, we have room for the PSOE and the PP to come to an agreement,” he proposed, aware, at the same time, that promoting this option with last night’s result “is almost inexperienced.”

The problem of the PP is that the same argument to prevent governance from depending on the independentistas can also turn against them, like a boomerang. In RNE, the journalist Íñigo Alfonso has asked the spokesman if then the PP would be willing to abstain from an investiture of Sánchez so that the secessionists do not enter the equation. “That scenario is not conceivable now, but the winner starts a round of talks,” Sémper replied. However, in the PP they admit that “Spain is a parliamentary monarchy and majorities must be formed”, as Cuca Gamarra has recognized on Telecinco, also aware that “the scenario is very complex”.

The popular leadership admits that last night’s result – the PP is the first force, with 136 seats, but does not add up to Vox – is below expectations. “We have gone from 89 seats to 136, not bad, but expectations were set elsewhere,” Sémper acknowledged, pointing to the error in the polls, but also based on his own assessment of reality. “Maybe the polls were too high. Both the polls and our own calculations were far above what was possible.” The leadership begins to analyze the reasons for the failure in its aspirations and points to a “cumulus of circumstances” where the agreements with Vox have penalized. “It will have to be valued. Very little time has passed. If you appeal to the fact that the future has to go through agreements with the PSOE, some do not like it; if you appeal to the possibility of reaching agreements with Vox on governance, in any of its formulas, others do not like it… ”, the spokesperson has slipped.

The PP is bustling internally this morning with the analysis of what has happened and some leaders point to the errors of Feijóo’s campaign. “I’m beginning to think that drug trafficking is socially accepted in Galicia, but perhaps not in the rest of Spain… There has been a turnaround in the last four days that coincides with the introduction of this issue on the media agenda,” analyzes one of them, referring to the friendship of the PP leader with the drug trafficker Marcial Dorado three decades ago. The last week of the campaign, Feijóo tried to justify it by arguing that when they were friends he was just “a smuggler.”

Feijóo will now have to face the internal trial of the PP, now without the band of the politician who only obtained absolute majorities. This afternoon, at five o’clock, the National Board of Directors, the highest body between congresses, meets to analyze the results and the following scenarios. The eyes will be on Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to whom last night, on the balcony of Genoa, the supporters of the PP chanted while Feijóo spoke: “Ayuso, Ayuso!”.

