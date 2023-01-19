The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will not go to the Court of Instruction number 5 of Salamanca, where he is summoned this Friday as a witness to testify for the complaint filed against the party by a group of affiliates, who demand the convening of a provincial congress , which is a year and a half late. The conservative formation argues that the opposition leader “was not president at the time the analyzed events occurred” and has notified the court of his absence, where he was called as a witness. Instead, “technical staff of the match aware of the required data” will go. The PP argues that the events are “referring to a 2017 provincial congress”, although the critics’ demand refers to that of 2021, which is still postponed.

The PP has issued a statement to confirm that its leader will not enter the courts of Salamanca, as requested by the judge instructing the case, since he is the main person in charge of the party. The reaction of the complainants (a total of 147 signatories out of the approximately 1,000 affiliates that the right-wing formation has in the province) has been furious. “This is laughable; The facts do not have to do with the 2017 congress, but with a congress that should be held in 2021 and that has not been done since he was president either”, argues a member of this critical faction. Feijóo, who received the summons on January 5, has been in command for almost a year without any major developments in the case or movements of the PP charro. The leadership of the PP of Salamanca has fallen to a manager for a few weeks, after the resignation of its president, Francisco Javier Iglesias, although this manager is directed by positions related to Iglesias. Salamanca is the only province of Castilla y León, where the PP governs with Vox, where the territorial congress has not been held.

Sources close to this struggle point out that one of the great motivations of the sector in command of the formation in Salamanca, a stronghold of the regional president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, is to avoid new leaderships opposed to the current one, designed and related to Mañueco, who was mayor of the city between 2011 and 2018. “What a way to laugh at everyone,” says the critical wing, which will maintain its demand. This sector has requested that precautionary measures be adopted in the form of calling the congress, delayed for a year and a half.

Salamanca complicates Feijóo

Feijóo has another open front in Salamanca, because there they continue to decide whether the PP incurred in illegal financing for the 2017 primaries. The judge of the ‘primary case’ has admitted “indications of illegal financing” because in that campaign the Salamanca leadership it raised a little more than 60,000 euros to pay the dues of debtor affiliates and that they could vote. Of that sum there are some 24,000 euros whose origin is unknown and which is being investigated. High officials of the PP received the instruction, according to several of them, to contribute their money to pay these debts. Mañueco himself acknowledged having contributed 1,000 euros, in the form of two payments, out of his pocket. The judicial process has involved the imputation of Francisco Javier Iglesias, the manager of the party, Isabel Sánchez, and the PP itself as a legal entity.