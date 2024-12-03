The Popular Party will try to portray the Government and its partners through tax reform. The opposition leader explained this Tuesday that his Senate parliamentary group will introduce tax cuts for young people in Pedro Sánchez’s project during the processing in the Upper House, where Alberto Núñez Feijóo It has an absolute majority and, in this way, when it returns to Congress for final approval it will force the rest of the groups to speak out on this measure.

“In the amendments that we will present in the Senate, we are going to propose reducing the income tax by the first 30,000 euros for young people who start working under 35 years of age, a 100% bonus in the first year, 75%, the second 50% for the third and 25% for the fourth. about 10,000 and 12,000 euros of savings that young people can use it, either to start a business or to continue and insist on their business, or to have a child if they want to have one and to dedicate it to a home,” said Feijóo during an interview on Telecinco.

The opposition leader has not advanced whether he will present a complete amendment, or on the contrary, partial amendments such as the one already mentioned with which to modify the entire tax reform, which he has called “hack”. “In these five years, the Government has increased taxes and Social Security contributions 82 times and has another increase of 46 more taxes in its portfolio, while in Congress it has approved a package of tax increases of around eight billion of euros more”, he criticized. Hence, the popular approach is to help young people who have difficulties making ends meet and acquiring a home.

During the interview, Feijóo focused on the “corruption” of the Sánchez Government: he pointed out that in the previous political stages, including that of Mariano Rajoy, Those who “were cornered by corruption were the parties, but in this case it affects the entire Government, from the ministers and the president’s personal environment.” The popular has once again guaranteed that he will take Sánchez to appear at the investigative commission that is open in the Senate on the Koldo case.

But, again, he has left it subject to the moment that most interests the PP, that is, once they know all the summaries of the investigations that are open to the president’s wife, the brother, the former number 3 of the PSOE José Luis Ábalos, the commission agent Víctor de Aldama, Koldo García, and nine other people: “Today we need a map and a canteen to sort out this nonsense in which we live.”

Aware of the judicial calendar that awaits Sánchez’s entourage, the opposition leader admits that he does not have sufficient parliamentary strength to conclude the legislature. This only depends, he says, on the president’s associates or his own electoral calculation: “The elections will be when one of your partners abandons you or when you are interested in calling elections. Today he is not interested because he loses them,” he remarked.