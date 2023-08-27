Alberto Núñez Feijóo has opened this Sunday the political course of the PP in an emblematic place for the party: the castle of Soutomaior. Flanked by the walls of this imposing 12th-century medieval building, halfway between Vigo and Pontevedra, the investiture candidate has defended the “legitimacy” that the votes and electoral victory give him to try to be president of the Government during the parliamentary sessions scheduled for September 26 and 27.

Feijóo has indicated that his party, with 137 seats plus the guaranteed support of Vox (33), Coalición Canaria (1) and Unión del Pueblo Navarro (1), has 172 votes, so “we are four (from the presidency) while Pedro Sánchez is four key transfers away, which will negatively affect all Spaniards. He has listed the amnesty for those accused of the ‘procés’ claimed by Junts, Carles Puigdemont’s party, “which is outlawed”; the independence referendum in Catalonia, “unbecoming of a European nation”; to the formation of the weak Government with the inclusion of 24 parties; and once again break the principle of equality of all Spaniards.

In this context, Feijóo has advanced that as of next week he will begin to speak “with everyone”, including socialist regional presidents “who want to contribute”, to try to add those four supports to achieve a majority in Congress. However, he has indicated that in the face of the claims of the pro-independence parties, Junts and ERC, “we will not admit the auctions to appease the particular interests of minorities”, he has warned to applause.

The popular leader, yes, has spoken at length about an objective fact: the foreseeable failure of his investiture if he does not obtain the necessary support (176). He has admitted that “even if my investiture program does not come out, it will be in force for the following years”, since “I am convinced that now or later the next government will be from the PP, for all Spaniards”, he has predicted, hinting that it will he would remain in opposition if Sánchez gets the votes in Congress.

«Existential and territorial abyss»



Feijóo has confronted his government program “for all Spaniards” against Sánchez’s exhibition: a model of fragmentation, transfers, divisions and politics “that leads the country to an existential, economic, social and territorial abyss”, he explained. . “That alone is worth appearing for the investiture,” he continued.

The candidate has reiterated his “legitimacy” to fulfill the King’s order, because for the first time in the history of Spain “someone who has won the elections and lacks four votes could have to give way to the one who needs 24 parties who want to break up Spain,” he criticized. “It is better to lose an investiture and not lose Spain or the dignity of its institutions,” Feijóo stressed to applause.

The appointment this Sunday at the castle of Soutomaior was very measured. Feijóo has been accompanied by most of the PP barons in his first public appearance after Felipe VI’s decision. The president of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno; the one from Aragon, Jorge Azcón; that of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens; that of Extremadura, María Guardiola; that of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco; the one from Murcia, Fernando López Miras or the host, the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda.

On the other hand, neither Isabel Díaz Ayuso from Madrid, who is on vacation, nor Carlos Mazón from Valencia due to a family commitment did not attend. The leader in Catalonia, Alejandro Fernández, who was critical of the decision to sit down with Junts, did not attend either.