The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, appealed this Monday “to the useful vote for the Popular Party” before the general elections because his party is “25 seats away from an absolute majority” and warned Vox that his voters are “taking note”. of his performance because if in the end he “votes with the left” in some communities such as the Region of Murcia, he will be becoming a “good ally of ‘sanchismo'”.

The PP leader indicated that there are “many Vox voters who do not want in any way” that there is a possibility that “‘sanchismo’ governs with the independentistas after losing the elections.” In fact, he indicated that there are about twenty provinces in which 3 or 4 deputies are elected, and called for “not dividing” the center-right vote. “There is the key,” he said, adding that there are around 15 or 18 seats at stake.

After stressing that “Pedro Sánchez’s objective is to govern losing”, Feijóo assured that his objective is to have “more seats than the left” in the next general elections and obtain a “sufficient majority” to govern, which is to exceed 160 seats, to have a “solid” government.

When asked how he assesses that Vox is playing very hard with the pacts, Feijóo warned that Vox voters are “taking note” of the possibility that it could guarantee “‘sanchismo’ in some communities”, such as the case of the Region of Murcia, where in his opinion it is “surprising” that the formation of Santiago Abascal intends to enter the Government of Fernando López Miras.

Feijóo denounced that the PSOE is “seeking fear” in the campaign and pointed out that “that video of the Doberman” that the socialists used in the past is now “replaced” by “these far-right issues.” “We are not going to agree with pro-independence parties or with Bildu, Sánchez yes,” Feijóo proclaimed, adding that the PSOE does not have “the objective that Vox is not in the Government” but that the PP “is not in the Government.”

In this sense, he stressed that “whoever works against the PP is without a doubt the PSOE”, which is resorting to “fear” with Vox when, as he reiterated, it is the PSOE that “facilitates coalitions with Vox”, given that “It never lets the PP rule, even winning.” “That’s the Tinnel pact to the nth degree,” he asserted.