The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, promised upon arrival, to present himself and differentiate himself from the apocalyptic stage of his predecessor, Pablo Casado, that they would not find him in the insults and the climate of tension that has presided over Spanish politics for a long time. This Tuesday, to bid farewell to the season before his National Executive Committee, he repeated that his “goal” is not to be or look anything like the president, Pedro Sánchez. Then he spun an intervention full of forceful and disqualifying attacks on the head of government, branded him “superb”, questioned him for leading a “weak, sectarian and irresponsible” executive and fueled the feeling that in order to overcome “the clamor for change that it is chewed in the streets” Sánchez will use “all the resources of the State” and the “communicative power” of the Executive.

The tactic is ancient and has been used by many politicians throughout history. It is repeated several times that one thing will not be said, one will not be insulted and one will not be accused of something, to then include the accusation or the attack and point out that they will never fall into that temptation. Feijóo, who learned those methods from the great masters of parliamentary oratory in the Galicia of Manuel Fraga or Xosé Manuel Beiras, used them this Tuesday before the leadership of his party to dismiss the political course before the summer and meet the conviction for part of the Supreme Court by the ERE to “two former presidents of the Andalusian Government, former presidents of the PSOE, who were for 14 years, and 16 former senior officials of socialist governments convicted of corruption.” After the detailed detail of the sentence on what he called “the greatest corruption in democratic history”, Feijóo later elaborated a theory that most officials and politicians of all parties are honest and honest.

The spokeswoman for the Executive of the PSOE, Pilar Alegría, has reminded Feijóo that the PP is “the only party convicted of illegal financing” and that he has not given “any explanation” about these cases. And she has even commented on where the popular leader had appeared this Tuesday: “Just this morning you held a press conference at a venue that is paid for with illegal financing. Out of respect for the citizens of this country, modesty.”

Feijóo’s preamble served as an introduction to compare his principles and those of the PP, involved in numerous processes and cases of corruption and whose leader understands that they are a thing of the past not to comment on, with a panorama of the Spain governed by Pedro Sánchez that cost differentiate from the catastrophic descriptions that his predecessor, Pablo Casado, usually painted. The leader of the PP began by assuring that he perceives “a majority feeling in the streets of Spain of not continuing along the same path or with the same government” and covered that personal impression “with a clamor that is chewed in the streets of Spain” and that, he acknowledged, was once noted on governments of his party, “but never before like now.”

Feijóo struck a great deal about the idea of ​​the “cry for change in all territories, shared by young and old, in all families”. He understands that the current Executive lacks “rigor and seriousness”, “problems are hidden”, “they knowingly lie to people” and “live up to date”. And he concluded: “We can’t go on like this.” The president of the PP did not advance further on what options remain for him to avoid the continuity of a coalition government that has brought out more than 150 initiatives and reforms in Parliament and that usually has the support of a large majority in the Cortes. He did portray that Cabinet as “a soufflé that sooner or later will end up deflated” and that has already “fallen apart.”

For the popular leader, the only ideology of the components of the Sánchez government is to “resist in their positions” in a scenario of “contradictions and blackmail that end up emerging” and “with a struggle of egos that blushes.” Feijóo rescued the word “gibberish”, so typical of Mariano Rajoy, to disqualify the current Executive.

The president of the PP lashed out at Sánchez for “arrogance” and for not respecting “even his own, whoever falls”, in a direct allusion to the recent remodeling that the general secretary of the PSOE has applied in the party to face the final stage and electoral of this mandate with more tension before the elections scheduled for 2023. Feijóo is surprised that in the PSOE that he knew and that he confirms that there is no longer “nobody rebels” against Sánchez. And he listed the adjustments and appointments proposed in this legislature by the socialist leader: four parliamentary spokesmen, three chiefs of cabinet and 39 ministers.

It was there that Feijóo assured that Sánchez and his entourage “are going to raise the tone, the insult, and they will use all the resources of the State to stop the change.” He commented that it is not explained “how Spain is still standing” and affirmed that for the president the challenge of recovering the initiative “is impossible, because Spain does not listen to him, because it does not believe him.”

After all those epithets and qualifiers, it would seem unfeasible for Feijóo to define himself as an example of serenity, but he did. “We are not more of the same,” he said. He issued a message to all positions, national and local, to “make a difference” and follow the “non-conformist and responsible” path of “change of forms and substance” that he believes he has marked in these four months of leadership. of the. And he appealed at the end to “not lose internal cohesion” so as not to fall into resignation and win the next elections. The leader of the PP ended up warning his followers that there is no “Feijóo effect”, that the PP is now not a “me, me, me” but rather a “we” and promised as a good Galician pilgrim that he knows what the way so that no one stops them from winning and governing no matter how much “communicative power” the current government has.