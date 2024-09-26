After the slip of Esteban González Pons accusing the Spanish Government of participating in a coup d’état in Venezuela and the outright denial of the opposition candidate Edmundo González, an eclipse darkened the political battle of the PP against Nicolás Maduro. During the last week, the popular party had left the issue in the background, despite the urgency that dominated their fight for Venezuelan democracy before the setback. Until today. The first to encourage the party to keep the battle for Venezuela alive was José María Aznar, this Thursday morning at the closing of the campus of the FAES foundation that he directs. Under the watchful eye of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Edmundo González, to whom Pedro Sánchez’s Government has granted asylum, Aznar has urged the PP not to measure his words regarding the crisis in the Latin American country by moral principles. “We have talked about Venezuela because we are not willing to measure our words or our silences when it comes to freedom,” the former popular president stressed. “To be on the good side of history is to be on the side of freedom,” Aznar emphasized. In the afternoon, Feijóo has picked up the gauntlet and has escalated the demands to the Government and Spanish companies, which he has warned that “they are wrong” if they collaborate with Maduro.

The leader of the PP has shared a public dialogue at the Ateneo de Madrid with the leader of the Venezuelan opposition María Corina Machado, who has connected by videoconference from Venezuela, and in that forum Feijóo has demanded that Pedro Sánchez’s Government take another step. The Popular Party already managed to get the Congress of Deputies to approve the recognition of Edmundo González as legitimate president of Venezuela with the rejection of the parties in the Government, but now the leader of the PP also urges Sánchez to denounce before the International Criminal Court Nicolás Maduro. “Let him denounce it,” stressed Feijóo, who had already brought an initiative in the same sense to the Senate. “History will treat those who are lukewarm and equidistant very badly,” the head of the conservatives has warned, trying to once again raise the tension with Sánchez’s Executive over the Venezuelan conflict.

The leaders of the Popular Party, from the left, Miguel Tellado, Cuca Gamarra and Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, this Thursday.

The leader of the PP has issued a notice to Spanish companies, without citing any, urging them to stop collaborating with the Government of Nicolás Maduro. “Tell those companies that are collaborating for Maduro that they are wrong,” Feijóo reflected. “Companies that create wealth in a country are always welcome. But those who finance autocratic regimes are not working for the people or to generate wealth, but exclusively for a regime,” the popular leader warned, while María Corina Machado later stressed that “we must work to close the financial flows that They support the regime.” Sixty Spanish companies have activities in Venezuela, including Repsol, Acciona and BBVA, according to a recent report of ICEX.

Feijóo has explained that his strategy now involves trying to obtain the recognition of Edmundo González “by the 27 countries of the European Union” – none has done so yet -, while he has also tried to defend himself from the criticism he is receiving for using the Venezuelan cause. opportunistically as a matter of national political dispute. “This criticism is doubly unfair and immoral,” he complained. “If the Government of Spain had been on the side of the democrats in Venezuela, there would not have been that positioning [del PP]”, has been justified. Shortly after, he also fired shots at the former Spanish president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero who revealed that he helped Edmundo González’s transfer to Spain. “Zapatero has worked to get Edmundo to leave. “I will work to ensure that Maduro leaves,” Feijóo said, garnering applause from the Ateneo audience.

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, who unlike Edmundo González is still in Venezuela, has opted for an “orderly transition” in her country. “This is historic. This goes far beyond the fight against a political system. It has cultural implications. “This is completely irreversible,” he emphasized on the supposed end of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, which he said he saw as “very weak” although he remains in power despite the fact that the European Union and other international actors demand that he show the electoral records of the last presidential elections.

The PP has resumed the Venezuelan pulse after having drawn a thick veil due to the internal unrest of González Pons’ statements, which Feijóo did not disavow. Although Venezuela is no longer the central axis of his opposition strategy and the popular leader has also spoken today about the diplomatic crisis with Mexico and has launched a new social proposal to increase the personal income tax deduction for the birth of a child. In the morning, Aznar had reminded his people that “freedom does not defend itself.”