03/06/2025



Updated at 2:13 p.m.





“Giving the powers in security and immigration is the opposite of what member states need.” Thus, he has been the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has denounced from Brussels the new assignment of the government to separatism and ensures that it affects both the image of Spain and the discourse that the president of the Executive maintains, Pedro Sánchez, with respect to the War of Ukraine.

“You cannot ask for the unity of Europe while the one of Spain is broken,” said the president of the PP. Europe lives complex weeks with conversations about rearma and increase in military spending. On this last matter, Feijóo has spoken, ensuring that this increase must be carried out with the consensus of the groups and discussed in the Congress of Deputies. Despite this, the popular has warned that the last time the president of the Government contacted him was in the face of the investiture debate.

Sánchez has summoned all parliamentary groups to talk about Ukraine, excluding Vox. Asked about this, the opposition head has responded that he does not know the reasons why the Government has summoned the groups. «You have to inform about the position of Spain regarding war, the increase in defense spending and what are the conditions of this. But I don’t know what that contact consists of, ”he said.