From the beginning, the Popular Party had planned to hold an enthronement ceremony this Sunday, so that Alberto Núñez Feijóo would reach his investiture driven by the support of the party. But José María Aznar burst onto the scene calling for a mobilization like Basta Ya [el movimiento de rechazo a ETA que surgió en el País Vasco] against the possible amnesty law and everything got messed up.

The PP became entangled in an internal debate about whether it should promote a demonstration or a classic party rally that would not get out of control was preferable. The result is that this Sunday’s event will be a hybrid between the positions of hard and moderate, on which Feijóo always navigates in an unstable balance. The popular are preparing a massive rally in the central Plaza de Felipe II in Madrid, which they intend to fill with thousands of militants – the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, has estimated the capacity of this urban space at 10,000 people – who will arrive in buses chartered by the party from all over the country. The PP seeks to give political oxygen to its leader in the face of an investiture doomed to failure, scheduled for just two days later.

Pressure from the most right wing of the PP has managed to make Feijóo transform a rally designed to warm up his inauguration into a protest against the amnesty in which he will not be the only protagonist. The PP of Madrid has been in charge of the logistics of an event whose motto is “Facing amnesty, equality”, and in which Feijóo will be surrounded by the former presidents José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, as well as the territorial barons of his game. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will address “a greeting” to the attendees as host, as will the mayor, although at first only Aznar, Rajoy and Feijóo were scheduled to intervene.

To avoid problems with the PP in Madrid after some internal noise, the national leadership has decided to also give a voice to Ayuso, given the risk that she will monopolize the chants of the militancy as happened on the election night of July 23, when the Madrid leader came out to the balcony on Génova Street and the bases chanted his name. The tone of the PP’s message will, therefore, be marked by two of the falcons from the right, Aznar and Ayuso, conditioning any attempt by Feijóo to temper the party’s discourse.

Despite this, the leader of the PP is trying not to go too far in opposing the amnesty. Above all, because he is running for an investiture in which he wants to project a presidential image. But, also, because he is aware that he has to save bullets for when this measure is approved, if it is approved.

“We believe that we should not demonstrate before knowing what is going to be agreed,” they explain in Feijóo’s direct team, where they anticipate that the leader will seek an “institutional tone” in his speech, knowing that, at his side, “Aznar will have a harder tone and Rajoy a softer one.”

In recent days, the president of the PP has raised the alarm, warning of the “aggravated and repeat electoral fraud” that, according to him, Pedro Sánchez is committing, opening the way to amnesty. Despite this, he has promised that the PP will take to the streets today to reject this measure “with tranquility and calm.”

The link with Vox

Feijóo will also try to maintain an institutional tone in his investiture speech two days later in Congress, although he will strike with the utmost force against the possibility that Sánchez grants another measure of grace to the Catalan independentists, according to his entourage. Getting the point right that makes everyone happy is not easy: Feijóo plays it safe with friends and strangers in the parliamentary debate. The falcons of the Popular Party will look at it with a magnifying glass. “The important thing is that the King put it in the investiture. He has two days to make a speech and do it well,” say sources from the Madrid PP.

Since the frustration that the insufficient result of the general elections of July 23 has caused in the party, the PP is going through a very intense debate about its strategy. “It is a time of noise and a lot of confusion, a lot of nerves… many interests are mixed,” admits a member of the popular leadership in favor of keeping the helm firm so as not to lose a more centered line.

“We have to know where we are going and what we want to represent. Do we want to make a gorilla opposition or an intelligent opposition? ”She asks herself.

The most moderate soul of the PP that surrounds Feijóo is aware of the growing pressure from the radicals. “Some say that the discourse must be radicalized to bring together the entire right. But sociology does not tell us that: it tells us that if we have not won the elections by a greater margin it is because of the Let Txapote vote for you and our link with Vox. When we have left the center-right position it has harmed us,” defends this member of the PP’s leading core. “The Madrid noise is very powerful, but Vox is already there to make that speech. Feijóo wants to form a center-right opposition, but we will see what happens next, the movements he makes in the direction are going to be key,” he adds.

Changes at the top

Feijóo plans to make major changes at the party leadership when there is a Government. Many in the PP are waiting for that moment to find out which thesis they are betting on. So far, however, he has not opted for either soul.

In reality, it operates in a constant balance that often leads to strategic swings, such as the rectification of the dialogue with Junts per Catalunya or its commitment to seeking “a new territorial fit for Catalonia” in Spain.

The falcons They still believe that Feijóo needs more fangs. “Our opposition has to be even stronger and clearer,” asks one of these voices. In this internal debate, the hard wing demands a demonstration against the amnesty and not just a rally. “The people of the PP have a tremendous desire to demonstrate in the streets,” they defend in the Madrid party.

For now, Genoa has stopped these claims, with the thesis that its strategy, more focused than that of the radicals, “has managed to broaden the party”, because the right-wing bloc has captured votes from the left-wing bloc in the past general elections, according to their post-election studies.

But it is not clear how long Feijóo will be able to last without bowing to those siren calls. When his investiture debate passes, the leader of the popular parties has to decide whether or not he attends the demonstration called by the Catalan Civil Society on October 8 in Barcelona against the measure of grace for those involved in the processes. There will be Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, an uncomfortable partner for Feijóo, but also Ayuso or PP leaders such as Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. The popular president still resists clearing up the mystery, aware that “whatever he does they will criticize him,” says a leader from his closest circle. “If he goes, they will criticize him for emulating the photo of Columbus [el acto con los líderes de Vox y Ciudadanos en febrero de 2019] and the front of the right. And if he doesn’t go, for not supporting the constitutionalists in Barcelona.”