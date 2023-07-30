The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Tuesday, in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. OSCAR CORRAL

The PP insists on staging a negotiation with the PSOE for the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for which it does not have sufficient support, and despite the fact that the Socialists have reiterated their refusal to agree with the popular leader. This Sunday, Feijóo has sent a letter to Pedro Sánchez in which he urges him to hold a meeting this week to reach an understanding and confirms his intention to be the candidate for the Presidency of the Government. The head of the PP requests the meeting with the “purpose of establishing a responsible dialogue, for the benefit of the political and institutional stability of Spain”, to ensure “governance” in the face of the “complexity” of the electoral results and in the face of “eventual combinations negative that polarize society”.

Feijóo has sent the letter after officially confirming the scrutiny of foreign suffrage, which in Madrid has given a seat to the PP to the detriment of the PSOE. The Socialists now need a vote in favor of Junts, a formation led by Carles Puigdemont, and not mere abstention in order to govern. After the recount of the foreign vote, the parliamentary group of the PP brings together 137 seats and that of the PSOE 121 —as the first and second most voted forces—, with 33.05% and 31.70% of the total votes, respectively.

“As you know, a continuous factor of governability and normality in our country throughout its entire democratic trajectory has been the recognition that the political force that wins in general elections is the one that should govern, in the face of eventual negative combinations that polarize society, seriously damage territorial cohesion and push our constitutional system to the limit”, Feijóo points out in the letter. The electoral system in Spain establishes that the President of the Government is elected by vote of the deputies in Congress —by absolute majority in the first round and simple in the event of a second. It does not oblige the most voted list to govern, but whoever brings together said majorities.

Until the legislature that now ends —number XV—, the Prime Minister had always been the head of the list of the most voted party. But the scenario of the political board was marked by the preeminence of bipartisanship: until 2015, PP and PSOE were distributed around 300 of the 350 deputies and the possibility that the one with the most votes would not govern was barely arithmetically viable. Since then, the parliamentary arc has been much more fragmented, forcing the candidates to come to an understanding with other forces in order to achieve a sufficient majority in the investiture session. Feijóo currently has 137 seats, plus the 33 for Vox —which he takes for granted—, and one for UPN. On the PSOE side, Sánchez assumes the support of Sumar, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV and BNG. The blocks could add 171 seats respectively, which is a tie. But Junts has it in his hand to tip the balance and refuses to support Feijóo.

The leader of the PP already stated last Tuesday his intention to call the Socialists to negotiate his eventual investiture this coming week. In the PSOE they already refused to establish contacts, in addition to slowing down their own conversations with other political forces until after August 17. To seek the favor of the Socialists, Feijóo parked the “anti-Sanchismo” and advocated a pact with the PSOE —which he described as a “State party”, after charging against Sánchez and the Socialists for months—, as the only way to his investiture. Despite Feijóo’s outstretched hand, PP leaders came out just a day later in different forums to disqualify the Socialists for their intentions in agreement with Junts to guarantee four more years of Government. Meanwhile, in the PSOE they consider that the PP clings to a failed investiture to “not precipitate the sudden fall” of Feijóo, and the acting government hopes to unite a majority for its part so that Sánchez is invested, even after the change of scenario in which you need the vote in favor of Junts.

Letter from Alberto Núñez Feijóo to Pedro Sánchez.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“Spain does not deserve an ungovernable situation and we cannot afford a blockade at such a relevant moment for our economy and our institutions, in the midst of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. For this reason, as a candidate with the greatest citizen support, with the desire to continue the precedents of political alternation, I express my desire to hold a meeting throughout this week to discuss the issues that I have outlined, to find out your positions and I can detail mine in the responsibility that accompanies the candidate of the winning political force ”, continues Feijóo in the text sent today.

The PP does not give up talking to Junts either “within the Constitution” for the investiture of Feijóo, as his deputy secretary Pedro Rollán stated this Saturday. Faced with Rollán’s words, backed by leadership sources, popular leaders have censured this week that Sánchez sought the support of Junts and Puigdemont for his hypothetical investiture, as is also deduced from Feijóo’s letter.

Before receiving the letter, in the PSOE they understood that the PP opened up a channel a year and a half ago and that, therefore, a new crisis due to the leadership of the party cannot be allowed even with Feijóo’s insufficient victory. The PSOE believes that this is the underlying reason why the PP clings to a failed investiture, in the event that Feijóo finally runs and Feijóo proposes him as a candidate, since the loneliness of the PP would be evident. Sources from the socialist leadership and the Government consider Feijóo a redeemed leader and consider that the operation to relieve him is already underway, but they understand that the PP “does not want to precipitate the sudden fall” of the PP leader and for this reason wants to delay as much as possible an internal process that “would be traumatic again” after the defenestration of Pablo Casado, reports Jose Marcos.