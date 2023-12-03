The Alberto Núñez Feijóo with a moderate profile who came to the leadership of the PP in April 2022 with the promise of “removing Spanish politics from confrontation, from permanent hyperbole”, is another Feijóo whom this week he has placed as parliamentary spokesperson for the PP. a leader, Miguel Tellado, who stated that Pedro Sánchez “should leave this country in the trunk of a car.” It has not been easy for the leader of the PP to abstract himself from the dynamics of polarization and fury on the right over the pacts that Pedro Sánchez has signed with the Catalan independentists for his inauguration. That of Miguel Tellado is not the only tough profile that the popular president has appointed in the organic remodeling that culminated this week. Feijóo has also appointed Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, Rafael Hernando and former UPN deputy Sergio Sayas as deputy spokespersons, known for their aggressive speech style and for championing ideological positions of the hard wing of the PP. The popular leader has turned the ship to the right with a team for the clash with the PSOE and for the boarding of Vox. These are the keys to the internal restructuring of the PP.

An opposition “proportionate to the most radical Government.” Feijóo is going to toughen his style of opposition, as he himself warned his people in his speech before the National Executive Committee last Thursday. “We will respond with a proportional and proportionate opposition to the radical Government that Spain has today,” he said before his new hard core gathered at the PP headquarters. The party leader believes that times of dog-face confrontation are coming, explain sources from the popular leadership. “The speech that Óscar Puente [ministro de Transportes del PSOE] he did in his failed investiture,” says a leader close to the Galician politician. But in the background there is also a combat strategy with Vox. “Feijóo is going to try to collect the social democrats dissatisfied with Sánchez, but we are growing based on Vox every day and at the moment we are growing more on that side,” they explain at the PP leadership.

The Galician clan remains in the command center. Feijóo has placed his right-hand man from Galicia, Miguel Tellado, in the key position of parliamentary spokesperson, who has raised suspicions in the party due to his “lack of parliamentary experience” – this will be his first term as a national deputy – and because The leader has given him the spokesperson position despite having been working in the PP as “a pure and simple plumber,” say some important leaders. In recent years, Tellado has dedicated himself almost exclusively to organic work. In the PP they interpret that Tellado’s election has to do above all with a question of trust. “It is the piece of control that Feijóo will have over the group. This guarantees the loyalty of the 137 deputies, also in a Board of Directors, which is a lot of votes,” says a former leader. “The Galician clan is impregnable,” they say in the party, referring not only to Tellado, but to the influential cabinet of the popular leader, made up of collaborators from the Xunta de Galicia.

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, the risky move. The main surprise of the appointments is the recovery of the former parliamentary spokesperson with Pablo Casado, with whom Feijóo has had loud political disagreements. When Álvarez de Toledo served as spokesperson for the PP, Feijóo questioned some of his attitudes, such as when the deputy called Pablo Iglesias’ father a “terrorist” in Congress. “Enough of this type of parliamentary spectacle,” the then president of Galicia even said in reference to that controversy, while warning that it would be “a serious mistake” for the opposition to fall “into the provocations” of the Government and “also lose.” the papers”. She, for her part, has also declared her disagreements with the leader of the PP. “I have differences with Feijóo, his Catalan constitutionalism “She seems like a Galician to me,” he said in an interview in The Spanish.

Álvarez de Toledo left the PP spokesperson dismissed by Casado. Feijóo’s team is aware that he acts as free verse. “He knows that he has made a risky bet,” says a trusted leader of the leader. In the party they believe that Feijóo wants to have the deputy in “collusion with the leadership” by allowing her to participate in decision-making to also prevent her, otherwise, from “mobilizing disloyalty.” “And he will be the one who silences Vox,” they point out in the PP.

Borja Sémper, the counterpoint. The Basque deputy, from the moderate sector, will be the spokesperson for the party. The Deputy Secretary of Culture agreed with the leader that he will be able to preserve his “own profile,” which implies maintaining a certain autonomy in the speech he will make every Monday at the press conference at the party’s national headquarters after the steering committees.

Some former popular leaders believe that the voice of the PP will be “confusing” if it is not grouped into an “integrative” story of the different internal currents. “Feijóo himself, Esteban González Pons and Borja Sémper will keep the PP anchored in moderation. The problem is the currents that surround the boat after placing it next to Vox. The extreme right is on the rise everywhere and the PP has to become conservative to stop fascism,” warns a senior official in Mariano Rajoy’s Government, although the moderates have not been immune to the tremendous drift either.

The landing of Bendodo. Feijóo’s great concern was to resolve the overlap of functions that the previous structure had with the three main positions: Cuca Gamarra, general secretary; Elías Bendodo, general coordinator, and Miguel Tellado, vice secretary of Organization. The leader has resolved this tricephaly by eliminating the position of general coordinator held by Bendodo, who loses organic rank and becomes deputy secretary of Autonomous and Municipal Policy and electoral analysis; and sending Tellado to the spokesperson of Congress. Gamarra retains the general secretary, now full-time, and Carmen Fúnez from Castile-La Mancha is promoted to deputy secretary of Organization. “Gorings that are not fatal make you stronger. “I feel reinforced,” Bendodo declared after the remodeling, in which the Andalusian quota has lost weight.

A more feminized PP. In the analysis that the PP made of the result of the general elections of July 23, the party discovered a gap in the female and youth vote with respect to the PSOE. Since then, Feijóo warned his people that the PP had to be “feminized.” The result is that the popular leadership will for the first time have more women (10) than men (6). The leader has brought four new women into his management committee to be in charge of social deputy secretaries, one of them Equality, despite the fact that the PP defends that the Ministry of Equality should be eliminated. The spokesperson for the Senate will also be a woman, Alicia García.

Influencers and veterans. The leader of the PP has combined an address with young and combative profiles on social networks, like the new deputy secretaries Esther Muñoz (38 years old) and Noelia Núñez (31); with the promotion of veterans to command positions, such as the new general secretary of the group in the Senate, Javier Arenas (65).

