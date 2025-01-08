Archive image of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo

The leader of the PP will analyze legislative proposals with mayors and party spokespersons in the municipalities affected by the flood



01/08/2025



Updated at 11:30 a.m.





The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, visits different localities affected by damage which on October 29 left 224 dead, three missing and multimillion-dollar material damage in the province of Valencia.

«Sánchez, with Franco. Feijóo, with the Valencians,” the group stated in a statement, alluding to the first event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of the dictator Francisco Franco that is being held in Madrid and attended by the President of the Government.

Feijóo “intends to gather first-hand the state of the situation” at ground zero of the catastrophic ravine and will share part of the day with Carlos Mazón, who will keep your agenda “intact” institutional, according to party sources. The same figure includes his attendance at the Plenary Session of the Consell and a meeting with the president of Confecomerç.

Furthermore, this Thursday Feijóo will meet with mayors and spokespersons of the PP affected by the floods, in a meeting in which Mazón will also participate as president of the popular Valencians. With them, you will analyze the legislative proposals of the Popular Party to “respond to the needs of people who still suffer the consequences of the dana”, after which it will intervene before the media.









This is the third visit to the Valencian Community in the last three months for the national leader of the PP, who has chosen Valencia to make his first trip of the year.﻿