The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has signed the consultant Aleix Sanmartín with the aim of winning the next general elections. The new popular leader advisor worked with the PSOE of Pedro Sánchez for the July 23 elections is an expert in electoral analysis, data control and application of artificial intelligence to political communication and in the design of campaigns.

With this incorporation, advanced by ‘El Español’ and confirmed by sources from the National Directorate of the PP to Europa Press, Sanmartín Leave the president of the Government and bet on the PP from Feijóo to get to the Moncloa Palace on the next appointment with the polls.

Sanmartín collaborated with Sánchez’s PSOE In the 2023 general campaignwho won Feijóo with 137 seats but without sufficient support to achieve government, something that the socialist candidate did later.

Sanmartín has also worked With former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapateroformer Minister Miguel Ángel Moratinos, former president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador and former president of Uruguay Tabaré Vázquez, among others, as recorded on his website.









His most recent success in Spain is the electoral campaign that has led to the presidency of the Generalitat of Catalonia to the Socialist Salvador Illa In the Catalan elections of May 12, 2024, according to his profile.

Before, he also designed the Andalusian campaign with which the popular Juanma Moreno arrived at the presidency of the Junta de Andalucía In January 2019 and then also helped him in his re -election in 2022, when his position was revalidated with the absolute majority.

In coordination with Elías Bendodo

After the campaign of the July 23, which occurred after the success of the PP in the Autonomic of May, Sánchez resurrected Vox’s fear strategy with his possible entry in coalition governments and He stopped the Popular Party rise.

The new PP consultant will work in coordination with the Department of Electoral Analysis led by the Vice -Secretary Elías Bendodowith which he already worked in Juanma Moreno’s campaign.