The general secretary of the Popular Party and party spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra; the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; and the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior, Elías Bendodo, at the meeting of the National Executive Committee, at the PP headquarters, this Wednesday in Madrid. Alberto Ortega (Europa Press)

The PP continues to dodge the fundamental debate that is going through it about its relationship with the extreme right. While Europe holds its breath before the possibility that the candidate of the ultra-homologous party to Vox, Marine Le Pen, will become president of France this Sunday, the PP has given entry to the extremists to its right in the first autonomous government, in Castilla y León, which will start this Thursday. The rise of the extreme right is not currently a reason for debate in the internal organs of the PP. At the meeting this Wednesday of the National Executive Committee, the highest body between congresses, Alberto Núñez Feijóo did not specify what his pact policy should be, but he did warn them of what he believes the government’s strategy is. “The PSOE does not want to isolate Vox, it wants to isolate the PP,” he told them.

That message from the leader to his followers, confirmed by three sources present at the meeting, charges the ink against the Government and avoids the responsibility of the PP in reaching agreements with the extreme right. But at the same time, he implicitly acknowledges that the party has a problem with its alliances, because if its only possible partner is the Santiago Abascal formation, that tandem can drive away moderate voters. Feijóo complains that the PSOE does not help him not to have to depend on Vox, although at the same time he has already disdained the government’s proposal to seek a global governance pact if the PP breaks all its agreements with the extreme right. In an interview on Cadena SER, he asked ironically if that offer from the Executive “was a joke”, taking into account his agreements with the independentistas or Bildu.

At the committee meeting, Feijóo called on his own not to be distracted by Vox and explained that the party’s strategy will be to make concrete proposals that show that it is the government alternative. “That is what differentiates us from Vox, that we can make solvent proposals,” says a baron. Feijóo insisted before his territorial leaders and main leaders that the opposition that “puts the government in trouble”, and he has proven it as president of Galicia, “is the one that makes good proposals, not the one that insults”. Feijóo continues to amend the stage of Pablo Casado, who came to chain 21 disqualifying ones against Pedro Sánchez in 2019.

The leader of the PP did not explain in his speech behind closed doors why he had not attended Mañueco’s inauguration the day before, but all the barons have understood that he has sought to distance himself from Vox, although he has allowed that government pact to be made with the ultras Nobody in the committee dared to open the debate regarding Vox. On the one hand, because the territorial leaders discount that if it is necessary to agree with the extreme right, it will be agreed, and on the other because, as some recognize, there is a new leader and it is better to act with “prudence”. The next leader to be examined at the polls, the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, instead acknowledged before the microphones of the journalists that he “likes” the Fernández Mañueco government, although he said that in his case he aspires to govern In solitary.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe