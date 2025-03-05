Feijóo Tilda the PSOE-junts agreement for immigration policy as “the most serious assignment in constitutional history”

Neither the Indults to the leaders of the procés convicted by the Supreme Court, nor the amnesty law, nor the remove of debt or the Catalan quota. The agreement reached between the PSOE and Junts for the Central Government and Catalunya to share the management of immigration policy has been qualified this Wednesday by the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as the “most serious assignment in constitutional history.” “The consequences” of the Pact, he said, “overflow the local situation” and not only “is perpetrated against article 149 of the Constitution [que establece las competencias estatales]but also against article 2, against the unity of the nation, ”he concluded.

This has expressed the opposition leader during an intervention before the members of the Patronal Faconauto, who celebrates his congress in Madrid. Feijóo has made its usual defense of the interests of entrepreneurs who invite him to this type of forum, and has linked a merely technical speech in which he has questioned, again, the ecological transition, with the international geopolitical situation and, from there, to the agreement announced yesterday.

After pointing to the coalition government for, supposedly, not having a position before the peace negotiations in Ukraine and the turn given by Donald Trump to the US foreign policy, Feijóo has said that Pedro Sánchez “is unprotected internally” to the Spaniards after agreeing with together “the dismantling of the border control of foreigners and immigration of the State.”

Feijóo has criticized the “clandestine negotiation, abroad and back to institutions” that has been developed between Junts and the PSOE. An agreement that, he said, is “against the regulated procedures”, although both parties have already registered a proposition of law in Congress to legally validate the pact.

The agreement, said the leader of the PP, is “explicitly vetoed by the Constitution” and “as a political payment.” “The only reason for this decision is because a party demands it, to give another excuse is to take the Spaniards as an idiots,” he said.

“The result can be very serious,” Feijóo defended before the employer of car dealers. The PP leader has wielded arguments similar to those raised by Junts to claim, without much success, that the knowledge of Catalan is indispensable to obtain residence permits issued in Catalonia. The opposition manager has continued: “Borders, immigration policy, foreigner policy is national security policy. They are nuclear elements that define any nation. Therefore, what is being committed is national security so that the current president of the Government remains president of the Government, ”he said.

“What level of degradation have we arrived to have to remember that no Spanish is a foreigner in Spain?” Feijóo said, without specifying what it refers to since what is agreed by the PSOE and Junts has to do, precisely, with what they refer to those who enter Spain from a third country. “Tolerate that in Spain there will be two immigration policies, give independence what has always sought, the control of its fictitious borders, is to continue dismantling the State, if no one prevents it,” he added.

“We will reverse it when we get to the government,” said Feijóo. “There will not be two Spain or 17. Spain must be and will be a nation of free and equal citizens in which no one is more than anyone,” he concluded.

The PP mobilized tens of thousands of people against the pardons, first, and against the amnesty law, later. At the moment, and given the “most serious assignment in constitutional history,” the first opposition party has not announced any specific measure beyond saying that its legal advisors study the proposal of law and that its intention is to take it to the Constitutional Court.

A transfer of transfers that do not exist

Feijóo’s speech is settled on the idea that Congress goes to approach a law that yields the powers of immigration and foreigner policy or borders, something that the Spanish Constitution establishes that it is exclusive to the State, that is, of the central government.

But the proposal of law registered on Tuesday by the PSOE and Juns is far from being a transfer of said powers. It is, rather, a co -management between the central and the autonomous government, as with many other matters, including these, with other communities such as the Basque Country.

For example, Catalunya will not have immigration powers since the applicable regulations will continue to be the state. That is, the law will be the same in all autonomous communities: the one issued by the Congress of Deputies.

Nor will border control depend on the Mossos d’Esquadra, but will be exercised jointly with Civil Guard and National Police. But the competitions do not change. As they do not grant residence permits: the Ministry of Interior will have the last word.