The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóohas denied Monday that he has changed position with respect to the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazónwhom he continues to support, although he recognizes that he did not “live up” in the management of the Dana on October 29, nor was the government, he said.

“My position is known from half past nine in the morning of the day following the floods, I have not changed my mindI believe that neither the Central Administration nor the Autonomous Administration have been up to that emergency, “Feijóo pointed out to the media after participating in the Assembly of the Association of Autonomous Workers (ATA).

These statements come in full debate on the continuity of Mazón at the head of the Presidency of the Generalitat, questioned in recent days before the warning of Diana Morant, leader of the Valencian opposition, of presenting a motion of censure to dismiss it. Meanwhile, Feijóo remains: “The position of the Popular Party is clear From the first moment and, therefore, we are not going to change every 10 days of posture. ”

Mazón’s future, in the hands of reconstruction

This has been the first public statements of Feijóo after Mazón confirmed last week that arrived at the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) at 8:28 p.m. on October 29, 17 minutes after the alert launched to the citizens.

The PP leader gives Mazón time, who “has asked for forgiveness” as “proceeds” and He has conditioned his future to the reconstruction of the Dana -What left 224 dead, three missing and huge material losses- and load against the management of the central administration, led by Pedro Sánchez: “He has dedicated himself to the persecution of a political adversary.”

Feijóo has loaded against Sánchez and the central administration: “It is full of pride and what it is doing is not the reconstruction of Valencia, but try erode to the Valencian Community government“