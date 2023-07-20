Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Before the Spanish elections, conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo stays away from the last TV duel. © Patricia Galiana/dpa

Conservative Feijóo refused to take part in the last TV duel before the Spanish elections. Prime Minister Sánchef is taking advantage of this.

Madrid – Before Spain election the campaigns are in full swing. While Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was able to convince in the last TV duel, his competitor didn’t even show up. According to the polls, the conservative People’s Party (PP) candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who is the most popular among voters, is refusing to take part. His possible coalition partner Santiago Abascal from the right-wing populist Vox was therefore alone on Wednesday evening (July 19) with the socialist Sánchez and his deputy from the left-wing Sumar electoral alliance, Yolanda Díaz.

Before Spain election: Conservative Feijo stays away from the last TV duel

Sancheź took the opportunity and went straight for Abascal and Feijóo. “Feijóo didn’t show up here because he’s embarrassed to perform with you, Mr. Abascal,” Sánchez said. According to Spanish commentators, Abascal made a rather pale impression. He reiterated his campaign slogans that Spaniards were impoverished under the left-wing government and needed protection from illegal immigrants and crime. The state has also gone too far in protecting minorities and the environment. Sánchez accused him of how Ex-US President Donald Trump to deny climate change.

In the last TV debate, the deep gulf between left and right forces became clear again. Feijóo wants to join forces with the Eurosceptic Vox if there is no other way for him to form a government. According to the polls, an absolute majority for the conservative People’s Party seemed unlikely. Opinions in the Spanish media differed as to whether the conservative’s absence from the debate harmed him.

Spain election 2023: Sánchez does better in the last TV duel

The head of government did better in this TV duel than in the only direct TV debate with Feijóo about ten days ago, which was seen as a major setback for him. Sánchez attacked Feijóo at the time because he was the help right-wing populist Vox to participate in government could. “We will win the elections not only because we made good policies, but because the Spaniards will not allow them to lead the country into a dark tunnel with Vox,” Sánchez said.

Spain election 2023: Sánchez puts everything on one card – threatens to shift to the right View photo gallery

Conservative Feijoo is poll favorite ahead of Spain election

According to polls, Feijóo’s conservative party could become the strongest party on Sunday with 34.5 percent. The Social Democratic Party led by Sánchez (PSOE) would end up with 28 percent despite a relatively good economic situation. Vox and the Left Party Sumar could be tied with around 13 percent each. Against the background of the current survey values, the Concerns about a shift to the right very present.

The Spanish elections are scheduled for early parliamentary elections this year. Instead of the originally planned election at the end of the year, a new parliament will now be elected on July 23. The background to this decision lies in the failure of the left-wing parties in the regional and local elections on May 28th. (bohy/dpa)