Voting by mail once again stars, two months later, in an electoral campaign. The PP candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, raised doubts this Wednesday about the involvement of the Post Office – a company that he himself directed between 2000 and 2003 – in the process towards 23-J and asked the postmen to work “tomorrow, day and night » to deliver the votes by post «regardless of their bosses», also assuring that they will pay overtime if they finally govern because now, he maintained, «they do not have sufficient reinforcements».

He pointed it out one day before the end of the period for citizens to request the vote processed by the Post Office and when more than 2.4 million requests have been exceeded, a figure that more than doubles the data from the general elections of November 10, 2019. (The previous record was broken in the 2016 national elections, with 1.4 million).

The declarations of the president of the popular during a rally together with José María Aznar –his boss when he directed the Post Office– in Murcia shook the campaign, generating a multitude of reactions. Through two consecutive statements, the public company refused to enter into a debate that “intends to undermine the institutions.” Along with this, he defended that “the professionalism of the more than 45,000 employees is beyond doubt”, ensuring that they carry out their work “with pride and dedication” and knowing the process and the obligations that it entails.

Correos also recalled that 19,400 reinforcement contracts have been carried out for July 23 and that it will continue to do so with “as many troops as necessary,” far exceeding the 12,000 contracts requested by trade union organizations. Among other measures, the offices will open two hours longer than usual today, remaining open until ten at night.

He does not see a “conspiracy”



Feijóo’s team explained to this newspaper that their candidate “did not want to encourage any conspiracy” and that he was referring exclusively to the complaints from the Post Office unions denouncing what the CSIF stated last Saturday: “From the workplaces we were It conveys that these reinforcements are not being noticed”, at the same time that he stressed that “25% of the workforce is on vacation”.

But from the unions, the complaint does not focus so much on the existence of some political interest in the company to supposedly harm the PP as on the “bad foresight and organization” of its leadership and management, which they call “disastrous” and the one that they blame on its president, Juan Manuel Serrano, former chief of staff of the president of the Government in the PSOE.

However, in a campaign as polarized as the current one, Feijóo’s statements spread like wildfire and ended up blowing up the day. The PSOE came out in a rush to criticize its main adversary with the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, set up as the main spokesperson. The number one on the PSC lists for Barcelona accused the PP leader of having “crossed three red lines in a populist direction and in a Trumpist direction” because, he added, “he has questioned the democratic system and questioned the Post Office workers” .

For Sánchez, an “evil”



Asked during the press conference after the NATO summit held in Vilnius (Lithuania) about Feijóo’s statements, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, framed them in the “manipulations” that in his opinion the PP has been deploying to throughout the legislature. Although he admitted that he was unaware of the literal content of what the popular leader said, the question gave him the opportunity to delve into the argument with which the PSOE fully entered the 23-J campaign by once again denouncing a strategy of the opposition against his Executive based on, he affirmed, “lies, manipulations and malice.”

Already in the campaign of the regional and municipal elections of 28-M these accusations were on the table and focused the broadsides between parties for the purchase of votes by mail uncovered in various territories such as Melilla – where there have been ten arrests for the chanaleo with 10,000 votes – or Mojácar (Almería), which have given rise to several judicial investigations.