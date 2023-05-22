The former manager of CS Luis Garicano, in an interview with EL PAÍS. Eulogio Martin Castellanos

The PP has sought to give Ciudadanos one last blow with the signing of one of its mainstays, the economist Luis Garicano, who will join the new popular foundation, Reformismo21. Alberto Núñez Feijóo had been courting the former CS leader for some time, who since his resignation in July 2022 worked as a professor at Boston University (USA), but it has not been until now, at a key moment, when he has achieved his incorporation into he think tank popular. The movement, advanced by abc and confirmed by EL PAÍS by sources from the leadership of the PP, underpins the message of the “useful vote” around its brand in which the popular want to insist this last week of the campaign towards 28-M.

The signing of Garicano has been cooked over a slow fire and has been directly managed by the leader of the PP, according to sources from the popular leadership. The economist, architect of the economic proposals of the first Ciudadanos electoral programs, renounced his act in the European Parliament last year and went to the US. Since then he has been focused on teaching and, although the PP had tried him out for months, he wanted to wait until he finished his academic commitments.

Garicano joins the revamped PP foundation, Reformismo21, which Feijóo launched in March of this year under the presidency of Pablo Vázquez, economist and former director of Renfe. The leader of the PP then presented the team of this think tank ―which coexists with FAES, the foundation of the orbit of the PP led by former president José María Aznar― as the germ of a future government of his party. “I do not hide from you that my ultimate goal is to condense everything that comes out of this foundation in a project for a hypothetical government. I want my government to be able to work from the first minute, ”said Feijóo when he announced its start-up.

In the team there are former ministers such as Fátima Báñez, Ramón Escolano and Josep Piqué, as well as the coach Toni Nadal, sports technical director of the Rafael Nadal Academy and coach for many years of the world tennis star; or the president of the civil organization Concordia Cívica, Teresa Freixes. To date, the foundation has not made any proposal or activity public, but the PP maintains that it is producing papers for the party.

When he announced the establishment of his foundation, Feijóo expressed his chest that he had not asked any of them to join the PP, because his objective is a broad ideological project around liberalism. The Garicano operation underpins this attempt by the PP leader to project himself as a moderate candidate who can represent all the ideas that fit from the center to the right. “Thanks to Luis Garicano for joining Reformismo21 and helping to generate the projects that Spain needs to get out of stagnation,” Feijóo celebrated this Monday on his Twitter account to welcome the economist. “Configuring a project at the height of the country requires having the best, with the sole criteria of preparation and vocation for public service.”

With the signing, the PP also wants to give a final blow to Ciudadanos, a party that is dying but whose percentages of votes, although residual, may be decisive for the right to win or lose governments on May 28. The PP looks closely at the example of the Valencian Community, where the polls attribute to CS just a 2% percentage of the vote, which could be decisive in wresting the Government from Ximo Puig. Feijóo’s management has already incorporated some 200 former CS leaders. The PP also tried to sign the deputy mayor of Madrid Begoña Villacís in the run-up to the electoral campaign, but the movement ended up frustrated by the opposition of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.