The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in the Congress control session of the Government Efe



12/11/2024



Updated at 11:25 a.m.





The maneuver of Carles Puigdemont, who on Monday demanded that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, submit to a question of confidence, has served the leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to send a warning to his party, Junts per Catalunya : «Mrs. Nogueras,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only