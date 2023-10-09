Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo met again today for about an hour in the Congress of Deputies only 40 days after their last face-to-face meeting. They did so within the framework of the round of consultations initiated by the leader of the PSOE after being designated last week by Felipe VI as candidate for president of the Government in a meeting that served for both to confirm differences that the time that has passed since the general elections of the past 23-J has enlarged.

«I have seen him with absolute certainty that he is going to be president of the Government. “I sense that the negotiations are going well,” said the Galician leader in the press conference he offered from the Congress hall before accusing the socialist leader of “having no limits when it comes to achieving his goals.”

Feijóo, who confirmed as soon as the appearance began that Sánchez did not even ask for his votes to be invested, justified having attended the meeting held in the Lower House “out of institutional sense” and because he will always seek “the minimum understanding between the two big parties in Spain”, in addition to trying to “gather information” to find out what they are going to do with the amnesty, the referendum and the “ideological financing” with the independence movement.

But Sánchez’s responses, as expected, did not satisfy the current opposition leader, who accused the PSOE general secretary of “responding with nothing.” “What was silence before is now periphrases,” pointed out the president of the PP after showing his “concern” about Sánchez’s “background.” “He has conveyed to me the end, not the means,” he added. In his opinion, “when someone is so sure and obsessed with the end, that is when they use any means.”

And for all this, the leader of the popular parties, in a message that has been insisted on in Genoa during the last week, took advantage of the occasion to insist on the electoral repetition as the “most honest” solution. Some elections that, if they occur, Feijóo draws as plebiscitaries on the eventual amnesty for the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, and the rest of those prosecuted for 1-O – these would take place on January 14 – or the celebration of a referendum. “If he is so sure that Spanish justice must be unequal, he should consult the Spaniards in a general election,” said Feijóo, who stressed that he had not been lucky enough to hear Sánchez pronounce the word amnesty. “Perhaps because Mrs. Von der Leyen was not at my side,” he slipped ironically.

The popular president emphasized that nothing that Ferraz is negotiating with the pro-independence forces today “has been voted on,” but rather “quite the opposite,” which led him to once again accuse Sánchez of committing “electoral fraud.” massive”. According to Feijóo, the amnesty would represent “a historical mistake” and it would be something “totally appealable” to the TC because it is “incompatible with the Spanish legal system” and the PP will not be “complicit in an injustice.” Although he also clarified that once the text is ready they will assess how to proceed.

Furthermore, Feijóo revealed that at the meeting, Sánchez reproached him for having participated in the latest acts that have taken place against the possible pardon for the leaders of the ‘procés’, such as the one they themselves carried out on September 24 in Madrid’s Felipe II Avenue or the one convened by the Catalan Civil Society (SCC) this Sunday in Barcelona and which brought together hundreds of thousands of Catalan citizens against the amnesty. The socialist leader, according to the former Galician president, also accused the PP of instrumentalizing the events of October 12. Something that greatly bothered Feijóo, who understands that everything has to do with a preventive strategy in the face of a hypothetical call to the acting president.

Another of the first things that the Galician leader was quick to say is that he, unlike Sánchez – who entrusted this undertaking to the deputy and former mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente –, will indeed take the floor at the socialist leader’s investiture session. , which still does not have a scheduled date despite repeated complaints from Génova 13.