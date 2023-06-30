The leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has assured that he “takes note” of the proposal made this Thursday by the president of the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, to try to reach an agreement at the national level on health financing separated from the general one. “It is essential,” stressed the person who is currently head of the opposition.

Thus, the candidate to succeed Pedro Sánchez as head of the Executive has asserted that this proposal was defended by both political leaders together when he was president of the Xunta de Galicia. For this reason, he has stressed that if the Spanish entrust him with the vote in the next general elections on 23-J, he will promote that State Pact.

Related News



“Guaranteeing public health for the next generations is essential,” Feijóo wrote in a message on social networks. It was his response to the approach that Page had made hours before about reaching a “great State Pact” for the financing of public health and pharmaceutical spending. “That separates it even from the problem of general financing,” he added, underlining the outstanding importance of the health system.

conference of presidents



The Castilian-Manchego president has announced his intention to make this proposal “to the president who comes out of the next elections.” To this end, he will propose “that there be a meeting, a high-level conference of presidents, precisely to address a health pact”, which in his opinion could be held as early as September.

Likewise, he has linked the need for this pact with the health management of covid-19, stating that “this pandemic has made it clear that there are 17 administrations, but a single national system.” According to García-Page, during the management of the health crisis it has been shown that “when things have gotten really difficult in this country, it has gone to one and it has worked much better than people think.”