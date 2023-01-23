Launched into the electoral race towards the appointment with the regional and municipal polls that conceives the first ’round’ for the general elections scheduled for the end of the year, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has chosen today a framework loaded with symbolism in the political history of Spain -Cádiz – to formalize the democratic regeneration plan that has been breaking down into pills in recent months. The president of the PP will present his initiative at noon in the Oratory of San Felipe Neri in the capital of Cadiz, cradle of the liberal Constitution of 1812 -‘la Pepa’-, in which he will reflect his offer of an agreement for the institutions to govern the list most voted, an approach that is part of the ideas of the Galician leader since his leadership in the Xunta, which he commanded chaining four absolute majorities; that is, without having to agree with any other political force. In this way, Feijóo intends to shake off the pressure of eventual agreements with Vox in the future, which the leader of the popular groups wants to avoid with hegemonies at the polls that are loose enough to avoid repeating the complicated test in Castilla y León, while trying to endorse the charge to the President Sanchez. A Sánchez that he will question with the reforms in the election of the General Council of the Judiciary and in the Constitutional one that were already part of the frustrated negotiations of his party with the Government to renew the governing body of the judges.

The last time that Feijóo and his people had aired their recurring proposal to respect the candidacy that reaps the most votes when it comes to setting up the governments of city councils, autonomies and Moncloa was in the middle of last week, when the PSOE of Castilla y León challenged him to break with Vox in that community in exchange for providing the president, the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, with the necessary stability to continue in power. Genoa interpreted the outstretched hand as a poisoned candy and brandished before the offer of its rivals the demand that the list with the most votes be allowed to govern, warning the Socialists that they should not claim from others what they do not do while maintaining their alliances with United We Can and the independentistas.

Since he landed in Genoa after the traumatic internal struggle that caused the departure of Pablo Casado, Feijóo has defended the need to rebuild a political center in Spain articulated around his party and the PSOE and that “the extremes” that he identifies are not pulled. with Vox and with Podemos. In these months and without any tangible rapprochement between the two major parties in the country, the leader of the PP has been hardening his speech against Sánchez, to whom he attributes today the responsibility for the institutional deterioration suffered by the State due to its concessions to the independence movement with gestures such as the suppression of the crime of sedition and embezzlement; and also for his attempt to “control” the Judiciary, an accusation against which the Socialists revolt, blaming the popular for the unusual four-year blockade in the renewal of the CGPJ. The flag of the most voted list has as a context the long and decisive electoral cycle this year in Spain, with the opposition leader trying to escape the nightmare of being handcuffed by Vox. But it also links to Feijóo’s deep-rooted conviction in the identifiable majorities to govern. If the most voted list had pre-eminence, Sánchez would command Moncloa as he does today and two regional barons as representative as Juanma Moreno from Andalusia and Isabel Díaz Ayuso from Madrid would not have reached power in the legislatures in which the regional ones did not win.

Respect for the most voted candidacy would require the closest thing to a State pact that does not seem feasible at this time, and even less in the middle of a fray on the way to the polls. As Feijóo announced in his balance sheet appearance for the year 2022, on December 30, the proposed democratic regeneration initiatives will be framed in an Institutional Quality Plan, which will also include the project already sent to Moncloa last month of July so that the election of the members of the CCPJ is of judicial extraction as recommended by the European Commission and to veto that they can reach the Constitutional political positions in the five years following having left the performance of their functions. Génova maintains that this was one of the agreements sealed with the Government before the negotiations to update the Judiciary burst, according to the popular ones due to Sánchez’s dealings with ERC to eliminate sedition and according to the Executive, due to Feijóo’s weakness against the most radicalized sector of his party. If the ‘revolving doors’ between politics and the magistracy were short-circuited as the PP claims, the three judges who sit in the Council of Ministers -Pilar Llop, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Margarita Robles- would not be able to return immediately to issue sentences . And neither the former Minister of Justice Juan Carlos Campo nor the former high office of Moncloa Laura Díez would be part of the Constitutional Court.