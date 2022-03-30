The president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in an act this Tuesday, in the town of Pereiro de Aguiar in Ourense. Brais Lorenzo (EFE)

Alberto Núñez Feijóo begins to make known the brushstrokes of the new structure of the PP that will emerge from the congress in Seville on April 1 and 2, in which he will be enthroned as leader of the conservatives. One of the novelties is the creation of an advisory body, apart from the Executive, which will help the Galician president to define the party’s economic strategy, although it may also influence other important matters. The body, which will have the name of The Office of the President, will be made up of independent professionals, leaders and former leaders of the party, and will have a general coordinator. For this leadership position of the committee, the next president of the popular ones is looking for a former minister or an equivalent profile, according to sources from his team, for which he is considering five or six weighty names.

Feijóo wants this advisory committee to also serve to channel contributions from people outside active politics, such as independent professionals who want to help the party with their point of view, and will be open “to all kinds of political and ideological sensitivities,” they underline in the team of the Galician baron. For example, they could be made up of CEOs of large companies that want to contribute ideas to the PP, but without having any organic link with the party. To encourage this type of professionals or businessmen to approach, the names of the members of the advisory committee, except for the general coordinator, will be confidential.

The general coordinator will be a position linked to the party with visibility, and Feijóo wants to place a prominent figure there, such as a former minister. In the list of names that are being considered for the return to the front line in the new PP, in one way or another, profiles such as the former Minister of Employment Fátima Báñez, the former Minister of Development appear in all the conversations in the party Íñigo Gómez de la Serna and the former Minister of Health, Alfonso Alonso; all of them relegated in the last stage of Pablo Casado. However, in the case of Báñez, it is difficult for him to jump to a position such as the general coordination of the advisory office, sources close to Feijóo point out, because he could not combine it with his current work at the CEOE. Báñez is president of the employers’ foundation, and in the PP they believe that it would be incompatible to advise the PP and the CEOE at the same time, because it would cause a clash of interests.

Báñez’s name is in all the pools and has been linked to the general secretariat of the PP, but in Feijóo’s environment they rule out this possibility. For that position, Esteban González Pons, president of the organizing committee of the congress and friend of the Galician president, continues to appear very well placed. However, the MEP wants to remain linked to European politics, a responsibility that is also incompatible with becoming the number two of the new leader. Feijóo continues weighing options and this Tuesday afternoon he had not decided on the name of his new secretary or general secretary, according to sources close to the future leader.

The President’s Office may also have present or recent past leaders in the PP. The handicap with which Feijóo finds himself to form his next team is that those who left the front line cannot be offered a return with a position of deputy or senator, because the parliamentary groups are already formed until the next general elections. In addition, in the PP they emphasize that the party’s finances are tight and there is no money to pay good salaries to many incorporations. For this reason, this formula of the advisory committee serves so that some of these former leaders can maintain their position in the private company and at the same time re-link to the party.

The advisory committee will function as a think tank or think tank. yesIt will be “a channel for proposals and ideas, a gateway to the electoral program and the general ideology of the party,” underlines Feijóo’s team. Although the office will have a clear economic component, it will also serve as a meeting point for proposals of a different nature, of a social nature or even international politics. The body will be launched in parallel to the foundations that the PP already has, of a more ideological type, such as FAES, chaired by José María Aznar, or Concordia y Libertad, chaired by Adolfo Suárez Illana. Feijóo begins to make his mark on the structure of the PP as well.

The president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and other authorities at the inauguration of the new hostel of the Oseira monastery, in Ourense. XUNTA (Europa Press)