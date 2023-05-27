Friday, May 26, 2023, 8:40 p.m.



The national president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has made a video in support of the mayor and candidate of the PP in Fortuna (Murcia), Catalina Herrero.

From his office at the headquarters on Calle Génova in Madrid, the PP leader recorded the video in which he plays a pun on the name of the municipality.

«The PP is very lucky to have Cati and Fortuna is very lucky with Cati as mayors. Much encouragement and win, “says Feijóo in the video, which only lasts a few minutes.