The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has defended this Monday the “legitimate right” of the autonomous communities to present appeals before the Constitutional Court against the amnesty law for those accused of the process Catalan independence activist. He did so after EL PAÍS reported that the court of guarantees has suspended the 16 appeals filed against this law by autonomous communities (those governed by the PP and Castilla-La Mancha, of the PSOE) while it studies whether they are competent to promote them. For Núñez Feijóo, it would be “extraordinarily arbitrary if the autonomous communities could not present an appeal of unconstitutionality”.

Feijóo has maintained that the amnesty does affect the powers of the autonomous communities – a requirement to be able to challenge a law before the Constitutional Court – because “it violates the right to equality of citizens who live in the community and the State as a whole.” And he has recalled that, in addition to the autonomous communities and his party, the Supreme Court itself has lodged an appeal against this law, considering it unconstitutional, which the leader of the Popular Party has described as something “historic in Spanish justice.”

The PP leader has insisted that the appeals presented are being analysed by a Constitutional Court judge who the PP has challenged for having previously held a high position in La Moncloa, in reference to Laura Díez, who was Director General of Constitutional Affairs in the Executive until six months before being proposed by the latter to enter the court. “We understand that she should not pronounce herself,” said the PP leader, without mentioning Díez’s name. “I hope there is no censure of the autonomous communities,” he added.

The Andalusian Government, one of the regions that appealed against the amnesty, has also harshly criticized the court for leaving the appeals in suspense. “We are facing a new legal atrocity,” said Antonio Sanz, Minister of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification. According to him, this is a “delaying strategy” by the court.

Sanz has defended the viability of his appeal, which he said was supported by the Junta’s legal department and by the Andalusian Advisory Council. He said that it is a contradictory decision, which “has the whiff of political interest” and seeks to delay the Constitutional Court’s position.

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha, the only PSOE government that filed an appeal against the amnesty, has also claimed its right to appeal against this law, although in a more measured tone. The spokesperson for the regional Government, Esther Padilla, has limited herself to stressing that both her legal department and the Consultative Council of the community, unanimously, “have been very forceful” in their support for the appeal. She added that the same has occurred in the rest of the autonomous communities that filed appeals. Padilla believes that it is normal for the court to first study the viability of the appeals of unconstitutionality.

Puigdemont asks for the removal of the judge José María Macías

On the other hand, the former president of the Catalan Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, who fled from justice in Brussels, has requested that the Constitutional Court judge José María Macías withdraw from all discussions related to the processconsidering that it will not be impartial.

In the document presented by Puigdemont and the former ministers Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, advanced by Efe, they ask for the magistrate’s abstention or, alternatively, the recusal of Macías, alleging that in the past he made statements against the amnesty. For the three former Catalan leaders, “there is enough data to understand that he will not be impartial” and a “solid basis” to recuse him. The magistrate Macías was one of the most belligerent judges against the measure of clemency for those involved in the process when he was a member of the General Council of the Judiciary. In fact, he was one of the promoters of the report in which the CGPJ positioned itself against the amnesty.