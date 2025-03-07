Feijóo says that “really” feminism is “for which our grandmothers and mothers fought”

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has claimed this Friday, one day before 8m, “the cause of equality for which our grandmothers and mothers fought.” “That is real feminism,” he said in an act in Palma on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“I have many things to claim and celebrate Women’s Day, but there can be no Women’s Day, they are every day,” said Feijóo. He has impressed that he believes in “equality.” “I believe in equality between Spaniards, between territories, between cities and towns, between men and women.” “I believe in equal rights and opportunities. In my life I have had great referents, they have not had to force me to respect them. I have grown with them, I have learned with them and live with one of them that knows much more than me, ”added the popular leader.

“That’s why I feel that this cause is mine. We share the majority of Spaniards, ”said Feijóo, who has highlighted the management of the president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, in charge of the Balearic Executive and has placed it as a political reference in Spain.

“I do not commune with those who tell women who have to think who to vote. I believe in the cause of the equality for our grandmothers, our mothers. That is real feminism, ”said.

In the same act he has held a meeting with autonomous women, before which he has proposed to expand in two weeks the maternity leave for these workers.

“Starting a business and starting a family are two very complex things still in Spain. Penalize women who do both at the same time do not make sense, ”said Feijóo, adding that” of course, it is nothing progressive. ”