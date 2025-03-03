Feijóo says that Mazón was not “up to it” on the day of the Dana

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said Monday that the Generalitat Valenciana chasing his party partner Carlos Mazón was not “up to it” during the Dana that on October 29 caused at least 227 dead. Feijóo has put at the same level the management that both the “central administration” and “the autonomous” did and has argued that, four months after the tragedy, Mazón is focused on the “reconstruction” of Valencia while the central government tries to “no success.”

30,000 people throw themselves back into the street in Valencia to demand the resignation of Mazón: “We can no longer endure anymore”

This has pronounced Feijóo in statements to the media after intervening before the Assembly of the Employers Att. “My position is known since 09.30 of the day following the floods,” said the leader of the PP. “I have not changed my mind. I believe that neither the central administration nor the regional administration have been up to that emergency and that environmental catastrophe, ”he said.

In Feijóo’s opinion, attitudes changed the next day of the floods. “There have been two types of reaction. The central administration is persecution of a political adversary, which is the president of the Generalitat. And the reaction of the President of the Generalitat, whose objective is the recovery of the Valencian Community, ”he defended.

“The President of the Government has promoted those responsible for the DANA. To the vice president of the Environment Government, to European Vice President; The Government delegate has already a member of the Executive Committee of the PSOE, ”he said. “What Mr. Mazón has done is a government crisis and condition his future to how reconstruction is evolving. They are two different ways of understanding politics. Of course, citizens are increasingly clear that they are two very different forms, ”he said.

Feijóo has argued that his party does not admit “lessons” of the government, that “at four months” of the floods “the objective of the Government of Spain is to persecute the Generalitat Valenciana.” “I insist that no” lesson, he concluded.

The PP leader has thus put an end to a week of silence on the new plot of Mazón, who tries to evade the judicial responsibility for the decisions that were made that October 29.

This weekend they have agreed that four months of the tragedy and the inauguration of the Fallas of Valencia are completed, of which Mazón has decided to be erased before citizen pressure, while voices begin to rise within the PP that argue that the situation begins to be unsustainable in the Autonomous Community.

“None of the governments has been up to it,” Feijoo reiterated. There is one that has asked forgiveness. What comes to? And there is another that is full of superb. And what he is doing is not the reconstruction of Valencia, but trying to erode the Government of the Valencian Community, ”he concluded.