The Popular Party raises its tone against Pedro Sánchez and accuses him of Bildu having achieved more with him as Prime Minister than when the terrorist group ETA carried out violence. This is how the popular president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, pronounced himself today, who, in the symbolic setting of Navarra, called the pacts that the chief executive has reached with the abertzale formation since he was in La Moncloa “humiliations”. “If the price that must be paid to be president of the Government is this, I prefer not to be president of the Government,” Feijóo said. to add that “everything is not worth it to reach and retain power.”

The popular leader, who was closing the congress of the Navarrese PP in which Javier García was elected the new leader, carried out an amendment to the entire baggage of Sánchez at the head of the Executive and promised to repeal a dozen laws marked by controversy. Among those mentioned today by the former Galician president, the trans law, the euthanasia law, the education law, the ‘only yes is yes’ law or the memory law. The latter, precisely, constitutes for Feijóo an “authentic humiliation of the Spanish people” for having granted those of Arnaldo Otegui the “role of editors of said norm”, leaving it to be his discrediting account of the Transition that prevails.

Along with this, the popular leader recalled that Sánchez has awarded Bildu “the medal of the first step to withdraw the Civil Guard from Navarra” – the transfer of traffic to the foral community is a measure that the Government has made effective in exchange for support from the abertzale formation to the public Accounts of 2023–. The president of the PP stressed that his project, unlike that of Sánchez, does not happen because “the radical minorities that do not feel committed to the whole of society dictate the rules to the rest.”

The frontal attack on Sánchez occurs just one day after Feijóo’s meeting with his European partners in Athens and the complaint he made there about the “institutional deterioration” to which the socialist leader, in his opinion, is subjecting Spain. In the Hellenic capital, he made the European PP – the broadest political group in the EU – participate in his protest against the appointments to the TC of Juan Carlos Campo, former Minister of Justice, and Laura Díez, former high-ranking official of the Ministry of the Presidency. A “last red line” transferred by the Executive, in the eyes of the popular, and a step that Sánchez has taken without waiting for the Constitutional as indicated by the current legal framework. In Genoa they are convinced that Brussels will reprimand the PSOE leader for this, this being his last option. It is very difficult to knock down such appointments as it is a prerogative of the Executive.

These appointments today led Feijóo to refer to the appointments that the Executive has made since Sánchez is president and that have led to controversy due to the profiles chosen: Dolores Delgado, former Minister of Justice, as State Attorney General; the ex-titular of Labor Magdalena Valerio as president of the Council of State; o José Félix Tezanos, member of the PSOE, as head of the CIS.