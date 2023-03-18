The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said this Saturday in Cartagena that he will not support the motion of censure presented by Vox, which will be debated on March 21 and 22, so as not to contribute to “breathing air into a government that is in discount time. At the closing of a PP act, Feijóo admitted that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will win the parliamentary vote “without any effort”, but has warned him that he “has lost the people.”

For the leader of the PP, the motion of censure is a “ball of oxygen” for an Executive who, in his opinion, “is in office” and in which “the attachment to the position is the only glue that amalgamates the broken coalition” . Feijóo closed the event held at the UPCT Faculty of Business Sciences, where he supported the candidacy of Noelia Arroyo for mayor of the port city of 28-M.

The national leader of the PP set three challenges to improve the lives of the citizens of the Region of Murcia: bring more water, boost employment and infrastructure and guarantee pensions. Feijóo took the opportunity to attack the policy carried out by the central government with the Region of Murcia and specifically with Cartagena, which he said “mistreats”, with the continuous delays of the High Speed.

In his speech, he praised the figure of Arroyo, because “she is a mayoress like the top of a pine.” «Noelia is a young, open and optimistic mayor. He is not interested in the past, but in the future of this city, and he is going to lead it above all else, above its initials or his party, for its citizens”, he pointed out, to which he added: “In me you will find an ally unconditional”.

The president of the PP in Spain said that a year ago he visited the Region of Murcia and that then he said that “Spanish women could not be the most unemployed in Europe, that young Spaniards were the ones with the least employability at a European level, that Spain is at the tail of European growth, that the confrontation between citizens and territories had to end, and that the Executive chaired by Pedro Sánchez was a divided government and the least prepared in history ». Above all this, he said that now he would say the same thing and that we must fight to put an end to it all.

For his part, Arroyo also criticized Cartagena’s deficit with railway infrastructure and that “while Sánchez fry us with taxes we lower taxes, help merchants, hoteliers and businessmen who want to start businesses.”

López Miras highlighted the lack of transportation to get to Cartagena, a city where “after darkness the light came with Arroyo and with him the antidote, consensus, good sense, dialogue and counting on everyone.” And he assured that “socialists and populists will have no qualms about uniting to govern Cartagena”, for this reason, he affirmed, “Arroyo needs the majority to continue governing, helping families and businessmen”