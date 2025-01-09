Feijóo says he is “proud” that Mazón “continues to show his face” after his secret visit to the DANA area

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, closed this Thursday his visit to the areas of Valencia devastated by the DANA that on October 29 left 223 dead with an appearance that the media have been forced to follow through a plasma screen and in which they have not been able to ask.

Before his intervention, Feijóo met with the PP mayors of the affected towns accompanied by the president of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, and the president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Vicent Mompó.

After a day in which the president of the conservative party visited some affected towns without any indication to the media and without being seen alone with the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Feijóo had words of support for Mazón: “These are difficult times , but that is when people’s responsibility is measured. Carlos has shown his face, he has made a brave decision by linking himself to the success of reconstruction,” he said and then added that he prefers “politicians who are responsible for their management than those who make resistance their way of life.” . Furthermore, in a clear allusion, the PSOE has criticized that “there are parties in which the future of their territorial leaders depends on the personal affinity they have with the president of their party and there are parties that the worse they have done in the DANA, the more they have risen.” and they have held more positions in the executive committees of the socialist party or in the vice presidency of the European Commission; But this does not deserve any promotion, it deserves to apologize for the lack of responsibility of the socialist party officials who did not manage the DANA, but rather placed it on the shoulders of the Generalitat and the mayors.”

Next, despite Mazón’s complicated situation due to his absence in the management of the emergency on October 29, when he went to lunch with a journalist to whom he offered the address of À Punt while rescues were already being carried out, Feijóo stated: “Dear Carlos, we are proud that you continue working and showing your face just like the mayors and the president of the Provincial Council.”

The national president of the party began his speech with words of support for all the people affected by the tragedy, as well as for the mayors who have been “working side by side with the neighbors, working and showing their face from day one.” . Feijóo has assured that there is nothing more urgent than attention and aid to the Valencian people: “That is why I wanted to make my first trip of the year to Valencia. I have not come to pose and to be photographed, I have come to listen to the opinion of the mayors and neighbors who have wanted to talk to me. I appreciate the trust you have given me, as well as the complaints and frustration. A responsible politician should not aspire to be applauded, but rather to be told the truth whether he likes it or not.”

The PP leader then went on to harshly attack the Government and its president Pedro Sánchez: “I would never have approached what happened as something unrelated, but rather as a national emergency. He would never have left the king alone and he would never have stopped coming to the funeral for the victims and he would not have gone months without coming. I also wouldn’t have needed them to ask me for help. I ask Mr. Sánchez to come to this land, the citizens need him. And I hope it comes before the congress of the socialist party.”

For Feijóo, “the Government left the Generalitat alone during the tragedy and it seems that it will also do so during the reconstruction; I would never do what he has done as president. We gave the PP vote to approve the aid, but it does not mean that we should remain silent in the face of needs and I demand the Government’s presence, commitment and results.”

The leader of the PP has criticized Pedro Sánchez’s executive for the execution of aid in contrast to that of the Generalitat. As he stated, apparently during his visit “the aid is insufficient and is not arriving, it is a third of the apparent 16,000 million, the rest are credits with interest or tax deferrals that will be paid later.” Of what the Government has announced on January 7, as he denounced, “only 7% of that has been paid, 71% corresponds to the Insurance Compensation Consortium, only 44 million euros directly” and he added: “The Generalitat, underfinanced for decades, with a budget 12 times smaller, has mobilized 1.3 billion, of which 64% is direct aid and has already been paid 60%. The Government is not motivated and there are businesses and industries that are not going to recover their activity or self-employed workers who have not yet been able to recover their vehicles, which are in many cases their means of work.”

For this reason, he has announced that “the PP will present a bill to provide real and effective aid in favor of those affected and for all parties to vote and position themselves. As detailed, the bill will propose that aid be managed “from the Tax Agency, which can pay aid to companies, the self-employed and those affected in three days without having to ask for it.” Secondly, it will propose “the financing of infrastructure, covering the cost of 100% of the repair of schools, social centers and health centers”, in addition to requesting “a commission to monitor aid between the Government, Generalitat and city councils.” “. Regarding housing, he has demanded that “if the Government has 500 homes in the affected areas that they give them up” and will also include aid measures so that the self-employed “can be exempt from the quota” and that “no self-employed person has to present in 2025 declaration and if it pays, they should pay it later in subsequent years.” Finally, the bill will request exemption from VAT on vehicles for those affected or on the purchase of furniture or industrial machinery, in addition to compensation to local administrations for taxes that they stop collecting, such as IBI.”

The ‘president’ of the Generalitat and leader of the PPCV, Carlos Mazón, has accused the Government of Pedro Sánchez and the PSOE of having implemented during the last two and a half months, since the damage that devastated the province of Valencia on 29 October, a “hunt” against him for the management of the catastrophe, through a “disinformation campaign to hide the corruption that surrounds them and suffocates them” and “to hide their responsibility for years with the lack of investment and works that everyone “we miss” in the affected areas.

“Today I want to speak to you from the heart. After these almost two and a half months, I have to say that I never thought that the Government of my country, the PSOE and/or Compromís would reach the level they have reached. While some of us took a step forward in the face of almost everything, we avoided confrontation, the hunt began. I have to admit that in good faith I was wrong,” Mazón stated regarding the attitude that the opposition has adopted in the Valencian Community.

At this point, he has accused the PSOE of having paid for “advertising on social networks to spread hoaxes and insults” against him, while denouncing the “two infamous motions of censure” carried out by the socialists in Chiva and Requena, two of the localities affected by the damage. “We have seen his main conclusion clearly written in the face of this tragedy: it is our time,” he reproached.

That said, he has reported that they have “threatened and insulted him” and that they have “attributed crimes” to him: “They have called me a criminal, murderer and corrupt every day during these two and a half months,” he noted.

Regarding the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, Mazón has stated that “far from assuming the responsibility that it was evident that he had to assume, he insulted (the Valencians) with ‘if you want help, ask for it’.” He has also criticized that he has only traveled to Valencia once since the Dana, while he has valued Feijóo’s presence and thanked him for “prioritizing Valencia.”

Regarding “that fateful October 29”, he has once again denounced the “fateful silence” on the part of the Government, especially from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ), to “cover” the lack of previous investment in flood-prone areas.

Mazón has reiterated his criticism of the CHJ for an “information blackout” during the day of the dana (The agency sent him more than 60 notices while he was eating), in addition to ensuring that “it came to erase key data in the following days” and accusing its president, Miguel Polo, of remaining “mute, without giving explanations.” “He is only seen with his new protector, the Government delegate (Pilar Bernabé), who now only thinks about his internal struggle with the general secretary of the PSPV (Diana Morant),” he maintained.

On the other hand, he has defended that, as ‘president’, during these two months he has not been focused “on any political and much less personal calculation”, but at the same time he has recalled the commitment he made to continue in office, without specifying On what basis success in reconstruction will be measured: “I reiterate here that I have linked my political future to the recovery that my land deserves. It is the only future that matters to me, the future to which I entrust myself, the only one to which I serve, and I am not interested in any other future.”