It is as if Alberto Núñez Feijóo had gone back 15 years. Back in that era we find a politician who is as memorable in Galicia as he was unrecognisable until recently to the rest of Spain. A Feijóo in the opposition who was very different from the president who later tried so hard to appear moderate and communicative during his long period in charge of the Xunta de Galicia, the leader who many expected to lead the national PP down the path of moderation.

Feijóo crossed the door at number 13 on Madrid’s Calle Génova, instructing his followers not to do “politics by tweeting.” Two years later, he has his parliamentary spokesman and trusted man, Miguel Tellado, tweeting frantically every day – not even in August has he granted a truce – to denounce the alleged “mountain of rubbish” of the Sánchez Government. The leader of the PP has made the accusations against the president’s wife the mainstay of his opposition strategy. And for weeks, he has repeated, without providing any evidence, that Sánchez “knew the Koldo case and covered it up.” In an interview with Europa Press released on Saturday, he said that the Government “has more open cases than approved laws.”

The Galician politician has dusted off the manual with which he defeated the coalition of socialists and nationalists that governed the Xunta in 2009: setting in motion a scandal factory that, day after day, hammers the rival with accusations of alleged corruption and irregular behaviour, amplified – then and now – by the right-wing media universe. The cases from that time that reached the courts were archived. Others were revealed to be exaggerations, if not hoaxes. But the strategy was successful. This is a compilation of its stellar moments.

The phantom prevarication. In September 2007, the then leader of the Galician opposition denounced that the socialists had paid an overprice of 30 million euros to Sacyr in the awarding of a highway in the Coruña region of O Barbanza, after rejecting a more favourable offer. Feijóo launched into accusing the autonomous government of prevarication, while the president, the socialist Emilio Pérez Touriño, challenged him to go to court. The PP took five months to specify the judicial complaint, which attributed four crimes to the heads of the Regional Ministry of Territorial Policy. The Public Prosecutor’s Office asked to close the case, but a judge charged four senior officials of that department, which allowed the popular leader to drag out the matter with the argument that Touriño had “indicted half of the ministry.” On May 1, 2009, two weeks after Feijóo took office as president, the court ruled: “There is no sign of dubious conduct.” Even then he was not deterred: “There are many crimes that remain unproven.”

The scholarship. At the same time, the PP fired another shot: a grant of 550,000 euros awarded, they said, to the husband of the socialist Education Minister. Once again, statements bursting with indignation, press conferences, demands for accountability in Parliament… The grant was intended for a biological research team at the University of Santiago, directed for some time by the husband of the Minister and which had already received public aid under previous PP governments to which Feijóo belonged.

The Sultan’s Audi. The Great Recession loomed on the horizon at the end of 2008, with the Galician elections just around the corner. Feijóo found a story there: while Galicians suffered hardship, their rulers indulged in extravagance. The first blow was the denunciation of an expenditure of 2.2 million in the “Touriño office”, which, in reality, corresponded to the remodelling of an entire area in the headquarters of the Xunta. From that, they moved on to official cars and to the one that would stand out as the great hit The campaign slogan: “Touriño’s Audi”, a more luxurious vehicle than Obama’s, was repeated by the PP at each rally. The socialist president was described as a “luxury addict”, a “21st century sultan”. The car had special armour, with ETA still active. It had cost 480,000 euros and was the same as those of other regional PP presidents. Touriño’s predecessor, Manuel Fraga, who had Feijóo as vice-president, had bought two identical ones. The car offensive reached its most ridiculous moment when a PP deputy denounced in Parliament that the vice-president and leader of the BNG, Anxo Quintana, had spent 6,000 euros installing a “luxury minibar” in his vehicle. It was a portable fridge costing 15 euros.

Villa PSOE. This is how the popular people named a building next to the sea in A Illa de Arousa where the then number two of the socialists, José Blanco, and other Galician leaders had bought apartments. The PP hammered away for months about the alleged illegality of the work. It was never proven. Its promoter He was a former regional deputy from the Popular Party and had the backing of a reclassification approved by the Xunta de Fraga.

The false abuser. In the final stretch of the 2009 campaign, the then leader of the PP in Ourense, José Luis Baltar, dedicated himself to spreading the lie at rallies that Vice President Quintana was mistreating his wife and was having an affair with another councilor. The hoax was amplified through posts on the internet, when social networks did not yet exist. An EL PAÍS editor witnessed how a close collaborator of Feijóo participated in this dissemination.

The plot that never existed. With Feijóo in power, in March 2011, the same day that some Popular Party councillors were arrested in Pontevedra for urban corruption, the PP announced a scandal that would “shake the foundations of the PSOE”. The Socialists had “taken 650,000 euros out of the back door of the Xunta to pay for election campaigns”. They called it the “agrarian plot”. Supposedly, subsidies to groups related to the Unións Agrarias union had been used to hire “PSOE electoral agents”. Feijóo’s government ordered surprise searches at the union headquarters and opened a file. The PP reported it to the court. Neither the courts nor the Xunta itself found the slightest evidence of this plot.