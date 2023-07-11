Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 2:06 p.m.



| Updated 2:13 p.m.

He has barely slept for three hours but Alberto Núñez Feijóo has planted himself this Tuesday in Ciudad Real, with sweltering heat, to continue with the electoral campaign and boast of having beaten Pedro Sánchez face to face. «Four days without an agenda as President of the Government to prepare a debate, for what? Not at all », he reproached his rival. Despite the “rush”, the PP candidate lowered the euphoria in an informal conversation with journalists because the elections, he said, “have not yet been won.”

The popular believe that the debate marks a turning point, but above all for the head of the Executive, “who has not achieved the comeback” he was looking for. But they do not rule out that he manages a ‘plan b’, a “carambola” that happens because the popular candidate wins the elections, but “do not let us govern, block the country and return to other elections in the coming months”, Feijóo has warned to theirs.

An allusion to the “no is no” that the socialist starred in against Mariano Rajoy in 2016 and that the former president of the Xunta wants to avoid at all costs. “We are going to avoid the blockade of our country,” he encouraged the more than 600 attendees at the event, who interrupted every two by three cheering him on shouting “president” and “Sánchez go now.”

The leader of the popular again appealed to the useful vote to try to bring the acronym of the PP closer to the almost million undecided voters who are still not sure which ballot to choose on 23-J. «We chose between the old ‘sanchismo’ and the change. Between a solid government – he said – or a government with Sánchez ».