The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, at the Forbes Summit Reinventing Spain, this Thursday in Madrid. Alberto Ortega (Europa Press)

The PP wants to get out of the abortion quagmire as soon as possible. The leadership of Alberto Núñez Feijóo tries to close the controversy over his wavering position on the voluntary interruption of pregnancy with the words of the leader this Wednesday reaffirming his support for the law of deadlines, but without considering abortion as a fundamental right. “The debate is settled”, they maintain in the popular direction, and for this reason they will not open new folders despite their discrepancies with the law that the Congress of Deputies approved this Thursday, which updates that of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Feijóo renounces appealing before the Constitutional Court the points that the PP rejects outright from the new rule of the progressive coalition government, according to sources from the party leadership at the headquarters of Madrid’s Calle de Génova. Thus, the PP will not appeal that minors can abort without parental permission, as enshrined in the law, nor will it stop forcing women to wait a period of three days of reflection before making their decision, as well as the creation of a registry of conscientious objectors for health workers.

Feijóo renounces fighting in the Constitutional Court, also aware of the progressive majority in court, after the defeat of his appeal against Zapatero’s deadline law, which has forced him to rectify the party’s position and accept it. In the leadership of the PP they have doubts that these three measures are unconstitutional, beyond the fact that they find them politically wrong, so they avoid a judicial front with many risks of becoming a new failure. Feijóo will repeal or modify them if he comes to power, say sources from his direct environment.

The objective of avoiding new resources is to get out of the abortion pool as soon as possible, which its competitors are taking advantage of. This Thursday, during the parliamentary debate on the new law, Feijóo received criticism from the left and the right. From Vienna, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also questioned his “dialectical juggling” on this matter. The PP is more concerned about Vox, which recognizes that it can scratch voters for abortion, without the need to clarify its model, as the popular leadership complains. “What exactly does Vox defend about abortion? What is your model? In reality they do not say it and nobody questions it”, laments a leader of the nucleus. Santiago Abascal’s party has registered a non-legal proposal in Congress that advocates the repeal of the deadline law, but does not specify what its alternative regulation would be and whether it would consist of a total ban.

Since that lack of definition, the extreme right continues to percussion the PP for Feijóo’s turn in accepting the law of deadlines. In the debate in Congress, the Vox deputy Lourdes Méndez described as “sadism” that “whoever kills a rat is punished with jail while a child can be freely killed in the womb of his mother” and criticized Feijóo for having “His treason has been consummated by saying that the Constitutional Court’s ruling is correct.”

The PP believes that it has resolved its position with the framework defined by Feijóo according to which abortion is a right, but not a fundamental right, and has asked the party not to move from there. But the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, again strayed this Thursday from the official line. “I don’t know if it is a right, there is freedom to do it, but, of course, it is nothing to celebrate in a country with a serious demographic winter problem, where children are not born and where families are getting smaller and smaller and we are more alone”, said Ayuso, who announced that his Government is launching a 012 telephone line “to support maternity for pregnant women or who are mothers” because “the most important thing is to work in favor of life”.

Ayuso knows, like Feijóo, the front that this matter has opened for them with the most ultra-conservative sectors of the right, although in the leader’s team they insist that they are a minority. Relevant sources from those right-wing circles affirm, instead, that “there are many people concerned” about the position of the PP and that, in the case of Feijóo, “pragmatism can lead to breaching the principles.” “Life is the right, death can never be a right”, they insist in those sectors that were previously referenced in the PP and that warn of a “social disorder” that would supposedly advance in Spain due to the regulation of abortion or other issues as the trans law. In Genoa they are aware of these voices, but they maintain that a more centralized position is much more electorally profitable, which is why they will avoid new battles in the Constitutional Court: “We won much more for the center.”

