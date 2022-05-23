Alberto Núñez Feijóo definitely faces a new stage at the head of the PP. Sutured all the internal wounds and closed the succession of him in Galicia, the new leader of the popular already prepares his campaign to Moncloa. With an eye on the next electoral cycle, the leader of the Popular Party has completed the organizational chart of the new leadership in Genoa and in the parliamentary groups, where experience and management prevail, territorial distribution and the integration of leaders from the previous stage of Pablo Casado. “There can be a party without a government but not a government without a party. Here there is a party and there can be a government. This party has to prepare to govern,” Feijóo asserted before the PP’s national executive committee.

The national president has reinforced the economic team, a priority in his political strategy, with the election of up to five regional councilors. Along with the Deputy Secretary and Minister of the Treasury of Andalusia, Juan Bravo, will be the Minister of the Treasury of Galicia, Miguel Corgos; the Minister of Finance of Murcia, Luis Marín; the Minister of the Environment of Madrid, Paloma Martín; the former director general of the Ministry of Employment, Javier Thibault; the former Minister of Finance of the Balearic Islands, José Vicente Marí; and Senator Jorge Martínez Antolin. In addition, Jaime de Olano will be coordinator of Economy in the Congress. “They come to provide solutions and alternatives,” Feijóo defended before the PP staff.

The Galician leader has especially reinforced the role of Esteban González Pons, who will assume in the first person the powers of Justice, Defense and Constitutional Policy within his Institutional Vice-Secretariat. The MEP will be the interlocutor of the PP to negotiate, for example, the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary with the PSOE, leaving out Enrique López, head of Justice during the Casado era. Under Pons’ orders will be Senator Jaime de los Santos; MEP Gabriel Mato; and the Galician deputy Ana Vázquez.

For the areas dependent on the Vice-Secretariat for Social Policies, headed by Carmen Navarro, Feijóo has prioritized management profiles with proven experience, such as Concha Dancausa from Madrid, who will head the Social Services Secretariat; o Engracia Hidalgo, Treasury delegate at the Madrid City Council, who will take on the Regional Policy Secretariat. The vice president of Congress, Ana Pastor, will also have a seat.

The Deputy Secretary for Autonomous and Local Coordination, Pedro Rollán, will be accompanied as Area Secretaries by Antonio Román; the senator and former mayor of Huesca Ana Alós and the Treasury delegate of the Madrid City Council, Engracia Hidalgo.

Together with the Deputy Secretary of Organisation, Miguel Tellado, Álvaro González will work side by side, who made his debut in Congress a few weeks ago as a deputy for Malaga and who takes over from Alberto Casero as Secretary of Organisation. José Antonio Bermúdez de Castro, Sofía Acedo, Carmen Fúnez and Antonio Rodríguez Miranda will work with them.

limited changes



Bermúdez de Castro will also become institutional coordinator within the leadership of the PP parliamentary group in Congress. The deputy for Salamanca entered the pools as possible ‘number two’ of Cuca Gamarra in the lower house, a position that Carlos Rojas will finally assume, with a seat for Granada.