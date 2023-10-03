In the PP they are beginning to assume that Alberto Núñez Feijóo will have to play the role of opposition and that it is most likely that Pedro Sánchez will be able to carry out the business of forming a Government that Felipe VI has entrusted to him in his second round of consultations after the elections. generals of 23-J. “There is a negative majority that seems to be the only alternative that can be put together,” said the leader of the PP this morning in an appearance from Congress after the meeting he held earlier with the monarch at the Zarzuela Palace.

The former Galician president burst into the press room of the Lower House minutes before Francina Armengol, the president of Congress, announced that the monarch was appointing Sánchez as the candidate to preside over the Executive. Feijóo avoided at all times belittling the decision of Felipe VI, but it disgraced the socialist leader for having attended said meeting without showing support that, in his opinion, he already has secured.

“It bothers me that Sumar is going to put on a little theater,” he said, alluding to Yolanda Díaz, third vice president of the acting Government and leader of Sumar, clarifying this Monday, after her meeting with the monarch, that the coalition she leads is still ” “very far” from an agreement with the general secretary of the PSOE. Something that does not correspond to reality because, according to the Galician president, in the coming days “they will all lie” to “hide” an agreement that, in reality, “is almost closed at this time” – although he avoided putting in this bag a PNV increasingly reluctant to say ‘yes’ to Sánchez in haste – and which implies the “liquidation of the constitutional regime.” “I think that ERC has a closed pact (…) Bildu gives it the votes, the BNG gives it the votes… We return to the starting box,” he pointed out.

The one Sánchez does depend on to avoid the electoral repetition that Genoa longs for, according to the PP leader, is Junts and the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, whom he accuses of keeping Spain “in suspense.” In fact, he downgraded Sánchez’s role in his own investiture to that of a mere “supporting actor.” “The director of contemporary Spain is Mr. Puigdemont (…) Sánchez is a supporting actor in a play that he directs.”

Feijóo also made a forecast of what, in his opinion, will happen in the coming weeks after the monarch’s decision to designate Sánchez as a candidate to preside over the Executive. “Dark negotiations await us, a theatricalization of politics and many lies,” he pointed out after adding that the popular ones are going to make “an enormous defense of the Constitution, the institutions and the equality of Spaniards before the law.”

In this way, Génova already lays the foundations for a “tough opposition” to Sánchez through all avenues, from the courts to the streets. Those of Feijóo also have an absolute majority in the Senate, a Chamber in which they will try to hinder progress in a hypothetical term of office for the socialist leader. Just yesterday, the Upper House debated a motion with which it sought to “portrait” the PSOE senators so that they would run against a possible amnesty law. The initiative went ahead with 139 yeses from the PP, Vox and UPN and the votes against from the Socialist group and its future legislative partners – it was the first plenary session of the current legislature.

In this sense, the leader of the PP took advantage of the occasion to reiterate his support for the demonstration called by the Catalan Civil Society (SCC) this Sunday, October 8, against the possible measure of grace for those responsible for the illegal consultation on October 1 2017. “If I am consistent with what I have said in Congress, I have to go.”