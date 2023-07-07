Alberto Núñez Feijóo has been forced to rectify after having stated, to the astonishment of the Catalan PP, that he would maintain the dialogue table with the Catalan separatists in the event of coming to power, as long as issues “that do not affect others” are dealt with. . The PP leader has later backed down, according to party sources, and has clarified that he will “deactivate” that table, although he will maintain the “dialogue” with the Generalitat of Catalonia. Leaders of the Catalan PP celebrate the retreat of the leader after having recognized themselves as “disconcerted” by his first words.

Feijóo affirms this Friday in an interview in The Newspaper of Spain that it will maintain the continuity of the dialogue table with the secessionists, but that it will not deal with issues that affect all Spaniards. “I have no interest in going against any table if it is constituted and its fundamental objective is to deal with issues that do not affect others. At a table I cannot deal with issues that affect others without notifying others. Yes, I will ask the Generalitat of Catalonia, in addition to maintaining a fluid dialogue with its authorities, to join the multilateral table that is the Conference of Presidents and the Council for fiscal and financial policy, “replies the leader of the PP on an instrument that the right and his own party in Catalonia have repeatedly rejected. The president of the Catalan PP, Alejandro Fernández, exhaustively ruled out in August 2022 the continuity of the dialogue table launched by the Government of Pedro Sánchez at the beginning of the legislature.

Feijóo’s statements in The Newspaper of Spain They generated deep discomfort in the Catalan PP. “That table agreed to sedition, embezzlement and pardons… Everyone is baffled. Our official position has always been for the Generalitat to return to the conferences of regional presidents”, affirmed party sources in Catalonia. Although these matters were not formally agreed upon in meetings of that table, this body did constitute a symbol of the negotiation between the Government of Pedro Sánchez and the pro-independence parties.

After the commotion, sources from the leadership of the PP have amended the words of the leader: “The bilateral Table that Sánchez established with the independence movement, in which the Government of Spain and the Catalan Government are treated as equals, will be deactivated if Feijóo he achieved the confidence of the majority of the Spanish. Neither in its form nor in its substance does it respond to the previous objectives”. “The president of the PP has said in an interview published today [este viernes] that it will maintain the dialogue with the Generalitat of Catalonia, as it will with the rest of the communities to address the issues that specifically affect each territory”, these interlocutors stress, while emphasizing that “there will be dialogue, but not submission”.

Some popular sources frame the leader’s slip in an excess when trying to offer a more empathetic face in Catalonia, a territory where the PP intends to cut the wide advantage that the PSOE took in the last general elections, in which the Socialists won 12 seats for only two of the PP. Feijóo has defined trying to reduce that distance with the PSOE in Catalonia as a priority objective, and that is why he started the campaign in Casteldefells this Thursday and will celebrate the central act, on Sunday, July 16, in Barcelona.

Feijóo’s problem is that rehearsing a kinder speech in Catalonia causes him contradictions with his own party and with the conservative electorate. His competitor on the right, Vox, has not been slow to take advantage of Feijóo’s words to question him as an alternative to Sánchez. “The ‘dialogue table’ was a betrayal by Pedro Sánchez of all Spaniards, but especially for ordinary Catalans. Evicting Pedro Sánchez from La Moncloa and maintaining all his policies will be of no use ”, criticized Ignacio Garriga, general secretary of Vox. “That is why it is so important to build an alternative”, has riveted the number two of the ultras in a tweet also spread by the leader, Santiago Abascal.

Feijóo does not finish, in any case, clearly defining what his policy for Catalonia will be if he wins the elections. Despite the statements with a different mood this Friday – although later rectified – the electoral program of the PP promises to retrace a large part of the measures that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has approved to defuse the political conflict. Feijóo promises to recover the crime of sedition, restore the penalties for embezzlement and approve a crime of calling an illegal referendum. “I know that these are measures that will contradict the independence movement,” he said this Tuesday at the presentation of the program. “But we don’t care,” he settled, with a very different tone from the one he has tried to rehearse this Friday.

