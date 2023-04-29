Alberto Núñez Feijóo has returned to Galicia in this pre-campaign, after this Friday also the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, held a rally in that autonomous community. At the closing of a traditional PP pilgrimage in Castrofeito (A Coruña), this Saturday, the national president of the PP has suggested to Pedro Sánchez that he “pay more attention to Galicia”, to affirm that, if he did, “he would know what that it is a united government” and “it could have a government of people who know”, making the composition of the council of ministers ugly with people without management experience.

In addition, just a while after the President of the Government announced in Navarra the multimillion-dollar plan to support Vocational Training, Feijóo did not lose heart and added that if Sánchez looked at Galicia “he would learn from a party that has no other objective than quality of education» and he showed his chest with the figures of the reduction of school failure in the region, as well as the financing agreements with all Galician universities every five years or the situation of the FP or the dual FP in the autonomy.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who left the presidency of the Xunta de Galicia a little over a year ago to assume the presidency of the PP after a convulsive crisis in the party that ended with the removal of Pablo Casado, made use of what he believes is his greatest courage as a candidate for the generals, his management in that autonomous community and his electoral successes, to confront Pedro Sánchez. Thus, he boasted that the Xunta executive “has been increasing electoral support, votes and parliamentary representation for four legislatures” and that “its confidence increases legislature after legislature.” Also, that “it is the most supported government in all of Spain with 48% of the vote.” «That he come to Galicia and learn health, education, housing policy; and I would also learn about economic management: we have lowered taxes, we have met the deficit, we have lowered the debt. Look at the things he could learn, “Feijóo urged Sánchez and harangued the public.

Because the president of the PP also worked hard to dismantle Spain’s favorable economic data and the positive assessment that the Government makes of them: «What do they brag about? The 25% rise in food in two years? , of the highest inflation of the last forty years?».

And, in terms of housing, he took advantage of a measure recently adopted by the Xunta: the guarantee of 20% of the mortgage loan for young people who can buy a home. A housing policy, he said, “serious and with results” in the face of “fish and apartment announcements” that he attributed to the president.

“The biggest legal botch in history”



The national president of the PP did not want to end his rally without referring to the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law. Thus, he said that his party has “saved” the Government “from the biggest legal botch in history” and that this is something “that Spain will never forget” and that it is “proof of the PSOE’s cardboard feminism, of ‘ We can 1’ and from We can 2». This is how Feijóo refers to Podemos and Sumar. Because he also ironized the situation of the left to the left of the Socialist Party and what this implies for the government coalition, to which he attributed that he dedicates himself “more to measuring forces between them” than to management.

Feijóo also listed a string of commitments, such as promoting a policy that overcomes the division of the two blocks so that they mix or follow the path of modernization and reformism, in addition to the recovery of the prestige and independence of the institutions or respect between politicians and between politicians and people. Also, to talk less about me and more about everyone: «Less me and more everyone! Less egocentrism, more people and more everyone », he exclaimed.