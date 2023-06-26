Albert Núñez Feijóo promised this Monday to turn Spain into “one of the three economies that grows the most in the European Union” and reach 22 million Social Security affiliates at the end of his term if on July 23 he obtains the favor of the polls. Thus, according to the leader of the PP and candidate for the Presidency of the Government, “everything will begin to work and fit together”, especially after the last five years in which the economy has stagnated. “It is time to get up to believe and grow again,” he asserted at a sector event in Barcelona.

The Galician leader chose Barcelona to present his economic program, in which he promises to “reverse the dismantling” of nuclear power plants, reduce the structure of the administration, reduce personal income tax for families who earn less than 40,000 euros, in addition of carrying out a large audit of public accounts or reversing the current brain drain and attracting foreign talent with more investment to create quality employment. “Spain must become a preferred destination for foreign investment, intensifying – he assured – the commitment to research and development”.

With the tune of ‘Blue Summer’ in the background, Feijóo advanced that his priority if he arrives at Monloa will be to create jobs, attract investment and promote the economy to improve the quality of life of citizens. Broadly speaking, he promised a “different economic policy” from that of the PSOE Government and United We Can to try to achieve “the maximum possible growth” of the Spanish economy to “face deficit and competitiveness obligations.” “We cannot boast of anything if we are the second country from the bottom in economic growth in the eurozones,” he reproached Pedro Sánchez.

The leader of the popular once again made it clear with his presence that Catalonia is key to his project. «I wanted to present my program in Catalonia where Sánchez’s partners ask for independence or a referendum. We know the end of this film and I don’t agree, that’s why I’m here,” said Feijóo, who hopes that with him at the helm of the central government, Catalans can “live better” and “recover unity.”