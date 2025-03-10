The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has promised this Monday to National Police unions and Civil Guard associations that will fight in the courts and in the European Union the PSOE and Juns agreement that delegates the immigration competition to the Generalitat of Catalonia. In addition, he has guaranteed that If the PP arrives at the Moncloa Palace, it will reverse that law If it is approved in Parliament.

“If this law comes out and becomes approved, of course it will be fought in the courts and in European institutions. But it will also be reversed when the change of government occurs, because That change will occur“said the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, at a press conference in Congress.

The number two of the PP has appeared after the meeting that the popular leader has held in the lower house with a fortnight of police unions and associations of the Civil Guard, in which they have transferred the “support” of the PP before the “Attempt by Pedro Sánchez to dismantle his presence in Catalonia”.

In this regard, Gamarra has denounced that the president of the Government, through the proposal of law that PSOE and Junts have registered in Congress, “murders a coup “to security forces and bodies “By order of separatism to continue a little more time in La Moncloa.” In his opinion, the proposition of the law that signs the two parties is “a humiliation” for the National Police and the Civil Guard because it raises its “expulsion” and “departure” of Catalonia, in an attempt to “go” destabilizing and weakening the presence of the State“In that autonomous community.

“Not a cooperation or collaboration is raised, we are not talking about that, we are talking about an expulsion and an exit to be replaced,” Gamarra has abounded, which has stressed that the proposal of law intends to “replace them” in Catalonia“a land in which they have been serving and working” so far.

Given this situation, the general secretary of the PP He has put the focus on Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaskaremembering the statements made in parliamentary headquarters for months rejecting that delegation of immigration powers to the Generalitat.

“Does anyone know what Mr. Marlaska thinks of all this after having said here, in the Congress of Deputies, that neither the transfer nor the delegation of these matters are possible in our constitutional framework? Does anyone know where it is and what do you think of all this? If not, what resigns, “he said.

Gamarra has pointed out that, while Europe seeks fulfill the desires of separatism“

And thus, number two of the PP has transferred to the police and associations of the Civil Guard the PP commitment to national sovereignty And with a coexistence and country model in which security forces and bodies, he has indicated, play a key role in the defense of national security. Therefore, he reiterated that the president of the PP will return the exclusive powers of the State in terms of security and immigration, as established by the Constitution, if it reaches the Moncloa.