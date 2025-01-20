The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóohas promised the Valencian employers an ambitious economic plan for recovery and reconstruction after the damage of 12,000 million euros to be executed in ten years. “It is the largest investment in the history of the Valencian Community in a specific period of time,” he stated.

The national leader of the PP has visited Valencia for the fifth time since the terrible damage of October 29, in which 224 people died and dozens of towns were destroyed by floods. Feijóo has participated in a business meeting, in which the president of the Business Confederation of the Valencian CommunitySalvador Navarro, and the president of the Council of Chambers of the Valencian Community, José Vicente Morata, to whom he presented the ‘Valencia Plan’, whose main objective is to “guarantee that something similar does not happen again.”

“Valencia cannot be alone, we must ensure that it will not happen again and that the damage will not burden this community,” said Feijóo, who has highlighted the importance of the region in the national economic framework, where it represents the 10% of GDP and 10% of the number of workers. «We want to advance in a decade the main infrastructures of the Valencian Community to achieve a territory vertebratesewn, from the point of view of infrastructure and, furthermore, competitive with the rest of the European regions,” he expressed.

Likewise, he has pointed out that the PP’s roadmap also involves trying to recover the damage caused by the damage caused in the tourism, agricultural and industrial sectors. As a candidate for the Presidency of the Government, he has traveled to the capital of Turia to “commit” his “early election program» with this region, in line with what was already promised in the Congress of Deputies when the royal aid decrees were debated. “I come to express that the commitment of the Popular Party to Valencia will be total,” he proclaimed.









In this way, he has challenged the Government of Pedro Sánchez to “make this plan his own” or, on the contrary, “maintain his will to leave the Valencian Community alone. «This is my program and in the Senate, where the PP has a majority, it will be approvedbecause this region is not for patches,” Feijóo stated.

The head of the opposition has highlighted the “enormous effort” being made by the Valencian Generalitat led by Carlos Mazón within the framework of its powers while the Government of Pedro Sánchez “dedicates the bulk of its time to take political advantage of the damage». In his opinion, he should have abandoned “cheap politicking.”

Business slap on the wrist

For his part, the president of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV), Salvador Navarro, has criticized the «lack of urgency, determination and strong leadership» in the political management of the dana, without giving specific names but generalizing and alluding to the «historic» underfinancing that the region has suffered for decades.

Faced with this situation, he has asked Feijóo and the rest of the political actors to “overcome divisions through unity” through “strong” national and regional governments that “not only manage but also generate trust” and so that “regrettable episodes are not repeated that “We continue to see it today between administrations.”