Alberto Núñez Feijóo has sent a letter to Pedro Sánchez this Sunday to request a meeting throughout this week once the recount of the external vote has been completed, which has benefited the popular ones by granting them one more seat while the PSOE lost one. “I reiterate here my proposal to meet with the purpose of establishing a responsible dialogue, for the benefit of the political and institutional stability of Spain, the confidence that our country must inspire and the most effective response to the uncertainties and challenges we face”, the leader of the PP has pointed out.

With the letter, Feijóo, who is recognized as the “winner of the elections” in it, tries to put pressure on the acting President of the Government, who is on vacation in Lanzarote, to try to reach some kind of agreement with a view to a possible investiture. “The complexity that the electoral results may cause should not aggravate these uncertainties or undermine the confidence of citizens in the capacity of our political and constitutional system to ensure the best governability in the interest of Spain, its cohesion and the framework of coexistence defined by the Constitution”, explains the leader of the PP in the letter.

Feijóo already made it clear last Tuesday his intention to call the Socialists to negotiate his eventual investiture next week. But from the PSOE they refused to establish contacts with the PP and also slowed down their own conversations with other forces until after August 17, the date on which the new Cortes will be constituted.

The Galician leader acknowledges “the marked differences” that separate both parties at this stage and hints to Sánchez that the result of 23-J “responds to a widely extended feeling beyond the electoral preferences that voters have just expressed.” In line with the strategy of trying to get the Socialists to facilitate the investiture of Feijóo, at least with his abstention.

"Negative Combinations"



The president of the PP insists on the “need” to maintain “governability and normality” in Spain and that “the winning political force must govern.” Sánchez’s attempt to unite a bloc with the Catalan Basque sovereignists he defines as “negative combinations that polarize society, seriously damage territorial cohesion and push our constitutional system to the limit.”

“Spain does not deserve an ungovernable situation and we cannot afford a blockade at such a relevant moment for our economy and our institutions, in the midst of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union,” adds Feijóo.

As the result of the generals was configured, once the CERA vote had been counted, with 137 deputies, the PP would add a block of 172 seats together with Vox (33), UPN (1) and CC (1), provided that these forces maintain their support. While the PSOE, with 121 seats, stands at 171 if it obtains the support of Sumar (31), ERC (7), Bildu (6), PNV (5) and BNG (1). Everything remains, therefore, in the hands of Junts (7).

The Socialists, for their part, have already requested the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid to review the more than 30,000 invalid votes of 23-J since they believe that the difference in the results with the PP is “so small” that it is required be “as guaranteed as possible”.