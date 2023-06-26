The PP outlined this Saturday its road map for families if it wins the next 23-J. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who was participating in an act of the popular of Castilla y León in Salamanca, presented a battery of social measures among which are the increase in maternity and paternity leave up to 26 weeks -in the case of those who have only one parent; the bonus to companies when they hire a mother indefinitely; or the creation of a new four-month permit so that fathers and mothers can use it until their children are eight years old depending on their needs.

The former Galician president, who will reel off the rest of the proposals in his electoral program in the coming weeks, did not speak of pacts with Vox or the Valencian Community or Extremadura -the biggest point of friction between popular and those of Santiago Abascal-, but made a declaration of intent competing in a field dear to the PSOE-Unidas Podemos Government, the social one, and claimed the PP as the “party of families” against “politicization”, he maintains, which Pedro Sánchez has applied in this field. “We have found a very large list of types of families and, at the same time, with a very small list of supports for families.”

Reinforcing the assisted reproduction system in healthcare, increasing the amount and scope of the item per dependent child –which may be collected from the fifth month of pregnancy– or increasing the family income tax minimum attributed to the second child are other measures that yesterday the leader of the PP promised to carry out if he manages to unseat Sánchez.

The popular president also spoke, in terms of conciliation, of promoting a bank of hours that employees can “freely manage” with the company of their needs, while in relation to education he reiterated his commitment to deploy a plan between the Government and communities so that infant education from 0 to 3 years of age is free. Along with this, he is committed to increasing the hours that public educational centers remain open for sports activities.

A strategy that, according to Genoa, pursues the objective of making “Spain a good place to be born” and ensuring that no one says “what is the correct or incorrect family model”. The opposite, in the opinion of the popular, of what was promulgated by PSOE and United We Can in the last four years. The Galician leader also alluded to social networks – one of the four axes, along with birth rates, conciliation and education, to which Feijóo made reference yesterday, who stated that his Executive, if he governs, will work on the creation of a code of ethics to “regulate access” of minors to these forums for interaction, as well as control their access to pornographic content or the possibility of committing abuses. Likewise, he established as a priority “to eradicate forms of violence against minors and cyberbullying.” In short, Feijóo pointed out, “return to parents the power of choice of what their children find on the Internet.”

The event, held at the University of Salamanca, was also attended by the party’s general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, as well as the vice-secretary for social policies, Carmen Fúnez, and the president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. But the most relevant aspect of the format to publicize the plan of the popular in social policies was the participation of the mother of a girl with dysphoria, a member of the ‘Amanda Association’, very critical of the trans-Feijóo law, which has already Announced that he will repeal it if he governs, he again charged against the norm – and that of the president of an association on autism.