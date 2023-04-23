Alberto Núñez Feijóo has detailed this Sunday the main lines of his political project for Catalonia if he wins the next general elections: social reconciliation and economic recovery. The leader of the PP has attended the Diada de Sant Jordi, in Barcelona, ​​where he explained that his objective is to continue working “from an autonomous, constitutionalist concept, for social reconstruction”, which are the most important issues for his party, which it also has a “Catalanist” character.

Feijóo has made a comparison of the situation in Catalonia with one of the books that has been bought at the fair, Liberaos!, by Juan Milián. «It seems to me that it is a message for Catalan society. The problem must be solved through tolerance. It is a positive and optimistic book. There is an immense majority, the constitutionalists, which the author calls the soft majority; They are the Spanish Catalans, the Catalan Spaniards; and there is a tougher minority, the independence movement, which I hope will diminish in the future so that the soft majority wins at the polls,” said the opposition leader.

His time at the Diada de Sant Jordi, which he has defined as “the festival of tranquility and tolerance”, an “icon” of Catalonia that he sees as one of the most cosmopolitan places in Europe, has also served Feijóo to place in the agenda the real “problems” of the community. He has mentioned squatting, “unfortunately four out of every ten illegal entries occur in Barcelona”, he said after speaking with a lady at the fair “that he cannot use the property of her house”. He has also listed the rise in prices, the drought, unemployment or the increase in mortgage prices.

In front of the PP parade on the Rambla de Cataluña, accompanied by the candidate for the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Daniel Sirera, Feijóo has said that he is not in politics to “confront or divide society”, but to solve or reduce the problems of the citizens.

With his participation in the Diada, he has culminated a weekend in Catalonia in which he has attended the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó Trophy, the April Fair of Catalonia and the presentation ceremony of the candidate for mayor of Castelldefels (Barcelona ), Manuel Reyes.

In addition to the book ‘Liberate yourselves!’, written by the number two on the party’s electoral list in Barcelona, ​​Juan Milián, Feijóo has taken other works such as ‘El ángel de la ciudad’, by Eva García, or ‘The process in Spanish, also from Milan.