Popular Party President Alberto Núñez Feijóo arrives at the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party on Monday at a hotel in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

Alberto Núñez Feijóo is in no hurry to open the can of worms of the PP congress. The party leader was elected president of the conservatives at an extraordinary congress held in April 2022 in Seville after the war between Pablo Casado and Isabel Díaz Ayuso. A conclave that, due to its exceptional nature from an organic point of view, did not allow for ideological discussion or statutory changes. The last ordinary PP congress was held in February 2017, when Mariano Rajoy was elected. Now, in a context of ideological battle on the right, with the rise of extremists, and while some of the big parties – including the PSOE – are going to face this organic process this autumn, Feijóo has expressly wanted to drive away the congress debate in the PP, which is still beginning to be heard in a very hidden way in some sectors of his party. The leader of the PP assured this Tuesday that his intention is to postpone it to 2026, when four years have passed since his election, which implies that the PP will be nine years without holding an ordinary conclave. Although he left a gap open for an advance, Feijóo was keen to argue that the PP does not need a congress because that is done by “parties that lose” elections, and not by the PP, which has “won the last four”.

Feijóo has modified the PP’s position on some sensitive issues during his time as president (such as abortion or surrogacy) and has also expressed his desire to modify the PP’s primary system (to return to the model of delegates, not assembly primaries), which would require a change of statutes, which can only be addressed at a congress. However, for the moment the leader of the PP is betting on pushing aside the possibility of an advance, also aware that all these debates of ideas – and other new ones, such as the phenomenon of immigration – are difficult to reach consensus between the two souls of his own party, and much less generate consensus across the right.

This Tuesday, in an interview on The Critical Look from Telecinco, Feijóo He kicked things off, arguing that a party that wins elections does not necessarily have to hold an organic process. “There are always opportunities to make decisions. At this moment we have not made any decisions, because our party is a party that has won the last four elections. We have won the regional elections, the municipal elections, the general elections and the European elections. I understand that the parties that lose must rethink their strategy. We are not going to fall into the arrogance of saying, well we have won and we do everything well, we can certainly improve something, but in principle the congress is scheduled for 2026 according to the initially planned calendar. I was elected in April 2022, my mandate ends in April 2026, so we will do it normally.”

Feijóo argues that electoral victories have been achieved, although his main rival, Pedro Sánchez – who came second in the general election, but was able to form a majority to govern and is in La Moncloa – will hold the PSOE congress from November 29 to December 1. Génova justifies this difference by saying that the PSOE “is calling it because of the internal weakness of its general secretary and to start a purge of those who are critical of Pedro Sánchez”, and that “the situation of the PSOE has nothing to do with that of the Popular Party”, but the leader of the PP also recognised this Tuesday that he cannot internally claim to have met all the objectives with which he came to the presidency of the party. “Before that we have many congresses to hold, we have regional and provincial congresses… but the party is functioning normally, and we are winning the elections…”, Feijóo defended. “It is true that we would like to win them by a larger margin, I do not dispute that, and we would like, because it would be good for Spain, to be governed by the central government. We have not achieved this, and therefore we have not achieved 100% of the objectives.”

Génova is working hard to settle any debate about the congress, and at the beginning of September it issued a categorical denial about the possibility that Feijóo was considering calling the conclave at the beginning of 2025. Sources from the Popular leader’s office insist that this position remains fully valid, and that “the deadlines are those set by our statutes and that places us in April 2026.” But both Feijóo himself on Tuesday – admitting that “there are always possibilities of making decisions” and that “at this moment” “no decision has been made” – and other sources from the party open the door to this intention being reconsidered. These other sources, aware of the reflection within the PP, point out that internally “they are considering how and when” to hold the congress, without it being decided. At the moment, Feijóo has the advantage that the popular voices that believe that it should be brought forward are not making any noise.