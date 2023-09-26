The PP never tried to play the mystery. For days now, the strategy that Alberto Núñez Feijóo would deploy in an investiture debate that he knew he would lose beforehand was crystal clear. The general secretary of the formation, Cuca Gamarra, said this this Monday. “He will explain what he would do if he had the confidence, but also what he will not do to become president of the Government.” We did not have to wait a minute for, from the speakers’ gallery, the popular leader to refer this Tuesday to the amnesty for the leaders of the ‘procés’ to which, according to ERC, Pedro Sánchez has already committed himself in exchange for his support to continue being president and for him to proclaim that it is his refusal to accept this demand of secessionism that will deprive him of being the next tenant of the Moncloa Palace. «I’m not going to defend that. “I have principles, limits and a word,” he said.

Feijóo – who in the time since the June general elections has not managed to gain more support than his party’s, 137 seats; Vox, 33; UPN, 1 and Canarian Coalition, insufficient to achieve the confidence of the lower house – did not give up presenting a Government program destined to become a dead letter. But more than trying to make a portrait of the president who will not be, of the ruler that Spain is losing, what he really sought was to “portray,” in his own words, his rival. «I have the votes within my reach to be president of the Government. But I do not accept to pay the price they ask me to be one – he insisted after warning that the amnesty eliminates the equality of Spaniards at a stroke. Honesty with oneself and responsibility towards others are a value, although there are those who underestimate them«

That was the plot line of an intervention lasting around an hour and forty minutes, the same time that the current acting head of the Executive dedicated to his investiture speech in 2020, in which the opposition leader presented himself as a politician. dialogic and contrary to bloc politics; in which he made clear distinctions with respect to his far-right partners in his vision of what it means to be Spanish, in questioning climate change and in the fight against gender violence; and in which there was no shortage of appeals to the sovereigntist parties, to whom he even warned that “it will not be easy to find in present or past national politics another president so sensitive to autonomism, to the importance of co-official languages ​​and to territorial particularities.” ” As the.

«I think I must affirm before you that I am a trustworthy president. I will never say yes to everything, but I have no doubt that Catalonia and the Basque Country could use a President of the Government who is not going to deceive his citizens. Because what makes you think that everything that is used today to satisfy your demands will not be used against you when you no longer need them? -He questioned-Listen to me. A guaranteeing State is better even for you.

In his warning there was also a specific message for the PNV, the party that he has tried most hard, and in vain, to convince to support him, and for Carles Puigdemont’s Junts. Their identity separates them from both forces, but they have ideological coincidences with both, especially in the economic sphere. «They have not voted for me to give them self-determination or amnesty. Have they voted for you to apply Podemos’s economic policy? “Really?” He asked them.

Internal leadership



If the PSOE has tried anything in recent weeks, it is to link Alberto Feijóo’s inability to make his dream of once again placing the PP at the head of the Government a reality with the erosion of its internal leadership. That was also a message that the entire party conspired to combat today and, not by chance, the president of the PP began his speech by greeting all the members of his party with institutional power present in the guest gallery, the president of the Senate, Pedro Rollan; the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, or up to twelve of its thirteen regional presidents, from the Madrid-born Isabel Díaz Ayuso to the Andalusian Juanma Moreno.

Under the gaze and explicit support, at least for the moment, of his own, Feijóo argued that the problems the country has had little to do with amnesty and self-determination and even tried to blow up one of the premises with those that the PSOE has tried to justify its willingness to talk about amnesty, that it has been the “reconciliation” policy developed in the last legislature by Sánchez, the pardons, the repeal of the crime of sedition – which the PP leader promised to reintroduce in the Penal Code as a crime of institutional disloyalty – or the reduction of embezzlement – which he also promised to reverse – which has allowed Catalonia to be better today than in 2017.

«The independence movement, despite having fewer votes, claims the greatest influence in history, because we constitutionalists have been more disunited than ever. Yes, it is true that there are fewer protests, but why are you going to mobilize if you get everything you want without leaving the couch? -she said ugly- why are you going out into the street if even, vice president, they are going to look for them at your house, no matter how far away it is, to honor you? »

He also took the opportunity to poke Sánchez in the eye by appealing to historic socialists, from Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra to Ramón Jáuregui and Joaquín Almunia, who this September have warned against the risks of giving Puigdemont what he demands. «Those who cry out against the current drift of their party are not nostalgic for a time lost forever. They do not idealize the past, but rather they feel proud of the Transition and the democracy that we built together,” he said.

As a defender and, in some way, a continuator of the spirit of the Transition, he tried precisely to draw himself. Feijóo, who in the last legislature broke the practically sealed pact to renew the General Council of the Judiciary with the PSOE when he learned that Sánchez would repeal the sedition, defended that understanding between the two major parties is necessary in matters of State such as Justice or Education and reiterated the same six pact proposals that he already took to the acting head of the Executive in his last meeting.

Both know, in any case, that there is no room for agreement. Feijóo, in fact, made the agreement for the renewal of the CGPJ – whose blockage has already caused 83 vacancies in the judicial leadership, 23 of them in the Supreme Court – subject to the parallel approval of a change in the appointment system that the socialists have always rejected and which the European Commission sees as necessary but postponable.