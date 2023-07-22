Friday, July 21, 2023, 3:56 p.m.



Updated 22:44h.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo has attacked this Friday against Pedro Sánchez, for using in this electoral campaign the “garbage” of the drug trafficker Marcial Dorado to “try to discredit him.” In an interview in La Cope, the leader of the P has censured that the left uses these “nonsense” when “they know perfectly well” that he has had “never, ever, anything to do with the final activity of this man.”

He has admitted that when he met Dorado it was known that he had had problems with the law for his dedication to tobacco smuggling, although he had no pending issues in court. “When I met him he had been a smuggler, never a drug trafficker,” said Feijóo, adding that the Galicians had already “judged” him at the polls. And in a “quite clear” way because they gave him his confidence with four consecutive absolute majorities.

“After three years in politics, Galicians who know very well the difference between knowing a person and having a commercial relationship or a relationship of complicity with that person,” he has settled.