Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the Dos de Mayo events in Madrid last Tuesday. LaPresse (LaPresse)

Once again, Isabel Díaz Ayuso has and Genoa supports. The national leadership of the PP has avoided any fissure with the president of the Community of Madrid in the institutional clash that has confronted the regional government with that of Spain during the celebrations of Dos de Mayo, despite the importance that Alberto Núñez Feijóo ensures that it grants the neutrality of the institutions. However, the leadership of the PP supported this Wednesday that Ayuso’s protocol team prevented the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, from accessing the rostrum that presided over the civic-military parade on Madrid Day on Tuesday, while he loaded the inks against the member of the Government, with whom he privately acknowledges that the relationship of the Madrid Executive is especially bad. The national leadership of the party endorsed the words of the Madrid president and defended that Bolaños committed a “full-fledged provocation” by appearing and trying to go up to the rostrum because “he was not invited” to the celebration, as they defended in public and in private. the main people in charge of the popular leadership, although Feijóo preferred to remain silent.

The PP leadership uses almost the same expressions as Ayuso when describing the incident. “It was an absolute provocation by Bolaños. He does not know where he is going or what he is going to ”, stressed the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, charging this Wednesday against the minister in line with the president of the Community of Madrid. The number two de Feijóo is, however, the only PP leader who maintains a cordial relationship with the head of the Presidency, with whom he dispatches relatively frequently to address the few issues on which both parties agree, such as the future reform to eliminate the term of “diminished” of the Constitution.

But the official line of the PP was to support Ayuso against Bolaños, despite the fact that what happened did not excite the PP. “I refuse to accept that yesterday’s prominence [por el martes] be from Bolaños and not from Madrid. It was the day of Madrid, not that of Bolaños. It was a serious mistake by the minister”, insisted in similar terms the general coordinator of the popular, Elías Bendodo, who agreed with the Ayuso government on the grounds that “all the protocol rules were complied with”. However, to justify that a minister of the Government of Spain did not have a place on a platform in which the national leader of the PP was present, as head of the opposition, the regional Administration referred to the Royal Decree 2099/1983. And the list of authorities included in that document gives preference to the ministers (in the plural) ahead of, in this case, Feijóo; the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the vice president of the Madrid community, Enrique Ossorio; or the president of the autonomous chamber, Eugenia Carballedo, all of them present.

From the national headquarters of the PP on Calle de Génova in Madrid, they insist that the mistake was made by Bolaños because the minister attended the events without being invited and they maintain that it would not have occurred to Feijóo, for example, to have appeared at the events of the celebration of the NATO summit in Madrid in June of last year, to which the Government did not invite him. Feijóo’s hard core believes that Bolaños forced the clash by attending because La Moncloa was interested in the incident as a “smokescreen” to distract attention from other issues that do not benefit them, such as prices or the error in the law of only yes is yes. For this reason, that the confrontation eclipses other potentially more damaging issues in the campaign for the PSOE, the PP leadership supported Ayuso but at the same time tried to put the brakes on and stop fueling the controversy. “Explanations have already been given. We do not want to give more fuel to this controversy sought by the Minister of the Presidency. The Spaniards care little if a minister remains standing or sits down in an act”, stressed the general coordinator of the PP, trying to turn the page.

In private, the national leadership of the party admits the bad relationship of the PP and especially the Government of Madrid with Bolaños, who was the negotiator with the party in the frustrated pact to renew the General Council of the Judiciary. The popular ones also attribute him to having authorized a demonstration in the Puerta del Sol that almost coincided with the ceremony of Dos de Mayo, although the authorization came from the Government Delegation and in the end the location was modified. “The relationship is what it is,” emphasize sources from Feijóo’s team, who insist that the minister “went to look for a televised confrontation with the intention of breaking up the act” because the Government has “a vocation to mark and harass” the Executive from Madrid.

Outside Madrid, territorial leaders of the PP define what happened as “surreal”, but believe that Ayuso is winning in the dispute. “It benefits her, because it is the product that Madrid likes; the PSOE is giving them an absolute majority, our voters are mobilizing”, analyzes a senior popular official who is running as a candidate in May.

The incident, however, is slippery for the PP, as evidence that Feijóo remained silent and, when asked about it, referred to the press conference in the Bendodo party in which the thesis was support for Ayuso. The leader avoided personally staining himself in the controversy, but once again ordered the closing of ranks with the president of Madrid, with whom he has so far never revealed any difference in public.