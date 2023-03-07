The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, assured this Monday that the sentence of the Provincial Court of Murcia that condemns the former president of the Region Pedro Antonio Sánchez has “all the respect of the Popular Party.” After indicating that the person affected “will know what he has to do”, in case he appeals or not, he indicated that it is a decision of the Provincial Court and, therefore, “has enormous value.”

Specifically, the Provincial Court of Murcia has sentenced Pedro Antonio Sánchez to three years in prison, a fine of 3,600 euros and 17 years and 3 months of special disqualification for public office or employment as the author of two crimes of prevarication –the first of them continued in competition with one of falsehood–, in relation to the project of the auditorium of Puerto Lumbreras when he was mayor of the town.

Feijóo, who visited Down Cáceres accompanied by the president of the PP of Extremadura, María Guardiola, affirmed that it is a sentence that has “all the respect of the PP” and added that “if the person affected wants to appeal it, they can appeal it.” “And if not, probably what will have to be done is comply with it,” he added.

Pedro Antonio Sánchez is not a member of the PP



In this sense, the head of the opposition pointed out that “the affected party will know what to do.” “What is clear is that it is a sentence of a Provincial Court and has enormous value,” he concluded.

This Monday, the PP of the Region of Murcia recalled that Pedro Antonio Sánchez is not affiliated with the formation and qualified that the sentence of the Provincial Court on the so-called ‘Auditorium’ case “is not final” and, therefore, it is possible to file an appeal.