Alberto Núñez Feijóo has tried to justify this Friday his friendship with the drug trafficker Marcial Dorado, with whom he had a close relationship in the 1990s, defending that Dorado, when they met, was “a smuggler” and not a drug dealer. The PP leader has thus tried to downplay the importance of the case by saying that Dorado was only engaged in smuggling, despite the fact that he maintained for a long time that he did not know what he was doing. In the final stretch of the campaign, Feijóo cannot get rid of this old matter that haunts him. His latest defense strategy is to use the fan tactic, assuring that “there are photos of this man with politicians from all parties.”

In an interview on the Cope chainFeijóo has made the following account this morning about his relationship with the drug trafficker: “In 2009, the first time I ran for president of the Xunta de Galicia, the general secretary of my party called me telling me that he had had a conversation with the PSOE in which they had told him that if I did not lower my tone [de la campaña] They were going to take some pictures of me with a drug dealer. He was a smuggler at the time, when I met him. Smuggler, never a drug dealer. My answer was: let them take what they want. Later, they took him out in the 12 campaign again. Later, the photos published by EL PAÍS on the 13th appear. I gave a press conference in Parliament and asked for an appearance where I clarified what had happened. I met this person when he had nothing to do with this matter, and in fact it can be verified. And, most importantly: this is in a summary of the National Court. And in the summary they make it clear that there are many people with photos with this man from all political parties and no politician was even called to testify. That’s all”.

In the two summaries investigated in the National Court, there are no photos of any politician with Marcial Dorado, not even those of Feijóo, because the judge decided that they lacked criminal relevance.

More information

Feijóo now acknowledges that Dorado was a smuggler when he met him, despite the fact that when EL PAÍS published the photographs, in 2013, the Galician politician maintained that he did not know what the man with the yachts, mansions and luxurious SUVs with whom he shared leisure time was doing. The same boss who had already been arrested in the two major operations launched in Galicia against smuggling and drug trafficking, including the famous Nécora, which landed Judge Garzón in a helicopter in the Arousa estuary.

In his statements this Friday, what is not clear is whether the PP leader admits for the first time that he knew then that Dorado was a smuggler, or what he is admitting is that he knows now, years later. But the truth is that at the beginning of the 1990s, when the friendship began, Dorado had already covered dozens of pages in the Galician and even national press, because the police forces pointed to him as the biggest tobacco smuggler in the country and he had spent some time on the run in Portugal. This week, Feijóo’s successor at the head of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, has stated that he, then, who had just finished his degree, “knew the same news as everyone else.” “I was informed, like everyone else, of everything that happened.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Feijóo has complained this Friday that Pedro Sánchez has used “this garbage” against him, since the socialist candidate has urged him to explain his “disturbing” friendship with a drug trafficker, and has insisted on the oldness of the matter because that friendship has been three decades ago. “They took them out again [las fotos] in the year 16 and in 20. 30 years ago from some photos, I have spent five electoral campaigns and I did not expect that the President of the Government would use this garbage to try to discredit the adversary. I am not going to talk about photos because it seems inappropriate to me and I would fall into my own trap ”. However, although Feijóo affirmed that he had broken off his relationship with Dorado in the late 1990s, when he had supposedly discovered what his friend was doing, the judge who arrested Dorado for drug trafficking in 2003 revealed that the wiretaps from those months included conversations with the current leader of the PP, then president of the Post Office.

The leader of the PP has directly attacked Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz accusing them, without saying specific names, of having photos with “dictators, with people accused of drug trafficking, with people who could not enter the EU”, and “who, nevertheless, attended Barajas”, people “who he kisses now” in a “public and notorious” way, he said in reference to Delcy Rodríguez, a Venezuelan politician on the list of sanctioned by the EU since June 2018 “for violating human rights and undermining democracy and the rule of law.”

The PP candidate has also referred to other issues in the interview, in which he has recognized that Spain is going to have to face an “effort” to reduce more than 13,000 million euros of deviation from the deficit, as committed to Brussels. Feijóo assumes that it will be his turn to do it, because he takes his victory this Sunday for granted, but affirms that he will ask the EU “to let the new prime minister seek a sliding path towards fiscal consolidation, but not an abrupt cut”. “Spain has a 4.8% deficit. We owe more than ever. Our public finances are some of the most worrying in the EU. If we have to reduce the deficit to 3%, the effort is more than 13,000 million ”, he warned. “Yes or yes we are going to have to do it.”

In an interview in the newspaper The world posted todayFeijóo refers, on the other hand, to the relationship that he intends to maintain if he comes to power with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, from the extreme right, which he hopes will be “correct and fruitful”. “I think that Mrs. Meloni may have more of a relationship with the European People’s Party in the future,” says the leader of the PP, a supporter of giving entry to this ultra policy in his party. The leader of the PP and the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, have refused to grant interviews to EL PAÍS in this electoral campaign.

Feijóo also addresses in The world the Catalan conflict and reveals that he intervened in Catalan public television when article 155 was approved. “I would have proposed to the PSOE to intervene TV3. Is it part of the Catalan Administration or not?”, points out the popular leader, launching a message of a strong hand with Catalonia that is very different from the messages of détente that he has sought to convey in this campaign, in which he went so far as to say that he would maintain the dialogue table with the independentistas, although he later rectified.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.